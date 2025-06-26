William Knight feels the late-blooming Regal Envoy can continue his progression with fresh success in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dash at York on Saturday.

The six-year-old is up to a career-high official rating of 95 after an impressive set of results in the opening months of the season. Regal Envoy’s hot streak began at Newmarket in April when he was rated 84. Since then, he has proved himself something of a Windsor specialist, finishing second before registering back-to-back victories over five furlongs at the Berkshire racecourse. WATCH: Regal Envoy beats Miss Attitude and Adrestia at Windsor

Knight reports Regal Envoy to be in great shape and has fingers crossed the gelding remains ahead of the handicapper for the £65,000 York assignment. The Newmarket trainer said: “This will be the toughest race he’s run in this year – it’s just whether he can step up to this grade. But he seems to be in a really good place at the moment. “Some of these sprinters can improve with age and he looks like he’s doing that. He used to get a bit stressy and I think he’s just a bit more relaxed and that helps him through his race.” Knight hopes Regal Envoy remain unflustered through the preliminaries at York and is happy to have secured, once again, the services of Oisin Murphy. The reigning champion jockey has ridden Regal Envoy in each of his last four runs. Knight said: “I think having Oisin on board is a big plus. He gets a really good tune out of him and they get on well with each other, so I think it’s important that he’s riding him.”