Entries for the Doncaster Mile and Cammidge Trophy

Group 1 winners Docklands and Qirat feature among 12 entries for the Doncaster Mile on Saturday

Docklands, who won the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, had been pencilled in for a trip to Dubai but trainer Harry Eustace explained that connections had had to rethink their plans but that the six-year-old was in good form. Qirat struck in a fairly remarkable renewal of the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood before running creditably in the inaugural running of the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes as a Group 1. He was last seen finishing down the field at the Breeders' Cup.