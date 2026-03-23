Entries for the Doncaster Mile and Cammidge Trophy

Group 1 winners Docklands and Qirat feature among 12 entries for the Doncaster Mile on Saturday
Docklands, who won the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, had been pencilled in for a trip to Dubai but trainer Harry Eustace explained that connections had had to rethink their plans but that the six-year-old was in good form.
Qirat struck in a fairly remarkable renewal of the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood before running creditably in the inaugural running of the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes as a Group 1. He was last seen finishing down the field at the Breeders' Cup.
Others in line for the Listed contest that has been won by smart milers Dancing Gemini and Charyn the last twice include Skukuza, who progressed well in handicaps in the first half of last season, and Treble Tee, a winner over course and distance, before finishing a close-up sixth in the Cambridegshire.
Art Power heads 14 possibles for the Listed Cammidge Trophy with the nine-year-old in line for his earliest start to a domestic season.
The last two winners of the Cammidge Trophy - Spycatcher and Montassib - could attempt to recapture former glories while Clive Cox has entered both Jasour and James's Delight.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.