English and French 2000 Guineas both options for Rashabar

The Coventry Stakes winner returned to action in Saturday's Watership Down Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes and delighted his trainer by chasing home Jonquil.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: "I was really happy. The idea of the race on Saturday for Rashabar was it was a trial. It was to get him started, get him out, get him running. He hadn’t run since the first week of October, had done very well over the winter, put on a lot of condition, and we didn’t want to overtrain him and get him fit. We wanted to bring him on by giving him a run."

In terms of which Guineas to target he added: “What would tempt me with Newmarket is it would be a stiffer mile, which is what I think he needs. I think he’ll probably go further in time.

“What’s interesting with him in France is he’s done a lot of his racing there, so he’s got a profile, and at some stage we’re going to have to consider his next career. He’d make a lot of sense to a lot of French breeders.”