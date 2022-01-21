The Grade One SBK Clarence House Chase is Saturday's big race at Ascot - we have an expert panel giving their verdict plus views from connections.

Andrew Asquith - SHISHKIN

It isn’t often that racing fans get treated to such a mouth-watering clash pre-Cheltenham nowadays, but Shishkin and Energumene are set to light up Ascot in the Clarence House Chase this weekend. Energumene made a winning return to action in typical fashion in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork last month, immediately sent to the front and breaking the hearts of his rivals once he turned the screw between the last two fences.

He seems sure to be ridden in his usual positive manner, but this time he faces a rival who has any amount of untapped potential in Shishkin, and the feeling is SHISHKIN will have the class and power to overhaul Energumene in the closing stages. Shishkin reportedly wasn’t right for his intended return on Tingle Creek weekend, but there didn’t appear to be anything wrong with him when he dotted up in the Desert Orchid over Christmas. He was so relaxed that he needed waking up in the straight, but his response once he hit full stride really was a sight to behold. Everything has come so easily to Shishkin but I fully expect him to find that extra gear when Energumene attempts to get him out of his comfort zone.

Matt Brocklebank - SHISHKIN I doubt I’ll be parting with my cash in the Clarence House Chase but if I do I certainly won’t be opposing the Sporting Life Arkle winner SHISHKIN. Granted, if Energumene is going to lower his colours anywhere then Ascot would be preferable to Cheltenham, due to the fact the Irish horse still adjusts fractionally to his right when not quite meeting a fence on a perfect stride – admittedly, that trait was less evident at Cork on his comeback but that was largely due to the fact he had Notebook right on his inside for the bulk of the race. But Shishkin is also superb going clockwise, while I have no concerns over the soft ground or the relatively stiff finish at Ascot for Nicky Henderson’s horse. Both would stay further if asked, though Shishkin may just be the quicker of the two between the final couple of fences and, barring accidents, I’d make him a worthy odds-on shot to go 7-7 over fences.

Ben Linfoot - ENERGUMENE

The big clash is ON and the market has reacted. ENERGUMENE, as big as 5/2 on Wednesday, is into 15/8 and we’re getting towards about right price territory for the pair now. However, it’s very difficult to split Energumene and Shishkin; two unbeaten chasers, no rival has got either out of their comfort zone, a mere 1lb between them on Timeform ratings – the odds should arguably be even tighter.

But at the bigger price I like how this could play out for Energumene from the third last. Paul Townend is into the turn for home quickly after that fence and that’s where he could gain vital lengths. With two to go in the straight the race will, hopefully, be on, and Energumene could be very tough to reel in from the second last in the final quarter mile. The Willie Mullins-trained horse edges it for me.

Graeme North - SHISHKIN From a timefigure perspective there’s next to nothing between Energumene and Shishkin. Shishkin has a best timefigure of 165 compared to Energumene’s 168, but once sectional upgrades are incorporated Shishkin edges that particular battle by 171 to 170. Both are strong-travelling, sound jumping types very much at home on right-handed tracks, but having been of the opinion for a long time that Shishkin is an out-and-out two-miler with a sharp turn of foot and that Energumene is a galloping two-and-a-half miler currently plying his trade at two miles, I’m just inclined to lean towards SHISHKIN on this occasion.

Energumene v Shishkin: Big-race guide

Trainer Quotes Nicky Henderson, Shishkin: “We were not probably expecting to have this dust-up (with Energumene) quite so early in the year, but so be it – there we go. A ferry strike – that’s what we need! It will be interesting to say the least. If there is anything less than five lengths in it, you are going to take each other on again at Cheltenham, as there is nothing else to do. He did his last bit of work on Saturday and has just ticked over since Thankfully it’s been relatively dry this week so the ground shouldn’t be an issue, it certainly won’t be as soft as it has been in some years for this.” Patrick Mullins, Energumene: "Our fella has to go and beat him, he has to step up, but he’s very unexposed and I don’t think anyone can have excuses. It should be lovely ground, it’s a very fair track and they’ve both had a run – may the best horse win. He just had a little setback when he first came to us so we were minding him during his bumper season, but since he’s gone jumping he’s got so much scope that he gains ground in the air. He’s filled out and he just takes your eye every day on the gallops, he has a presence about him. Hopefully he still will have after this. This is round one, hopefully there’s a few more rounds to come in the future. It will be great for everyone if they both run their race.” Kim Bailey, First Flow: “I’m very happy with First Flow. This has been his main target for this season and we’re very keen to try to retain his crown. He’s up there with the best horses I’ve ever trained and he’s definitely the best two-mile chaser I’ve ever had. I couldn’t split the two! They’re two unbelievably good horses. It’s fantastic for racing to have such a strong field.”

Latest odds & offers Having been the outsider of the pair prior to Henderson giving him the green light last weekend, Shishkin heads the betting for the Clarence House Chase as a general 4/6 favourite. Energumene is 6/4 second-favourite, while it's 12/1 First Flow and 100/1 about the outsider of the quartet, Amoola Gold. Click here for Sky Bet's EXCLUSIVE Price Boost on Shishkin! Sky Bet have also priced up their 'Lengthen The Odds' market on the race and the prices are as follows: Shishkin to win by 3.0 lengths or more 5/4 Shishkin to win by 5.0 lengths or more 15/8 Shishkin to win by 8.0 lengths or more 3/1 Energumene to win by 3.0 lengths or more 3/1 Energumene to win by 5.0 lengths or more 4/1 Energumene to win by 8.0 lengths or more 15/2 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook