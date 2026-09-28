Emmet Mullins explains sale strategy ahead of big move

Emmet Mullins was among the buyers at the Goffs Orby Sale as he gears up for the next chapter in his training career.
He is moving to Jim Bolger's historic Coolcullen Stables with his focus switch more to the Flat.
A son of Little Big Bear from Tally-Ho Stud Sale was the first of his purchases on Monday, going to 200,000 euros for the bay colt from the family of Chachamaidee, Valiant Prince and Klassique.
“It’s great, it’s an exicting venture, we’ve plenty of boxes to fill and we’re going to have to be active,” he told Goffs.
“I suppose if we had 100 runners and a 70-30 divide, we’d have 30 jumpers which is roughly similar to what we have currently, 45 to 50 horses at the moment and five two-year-olds this year, a few mixed types and roughly about 30 jumpers. That dynamic won’t change too much. Hopefully we can get bigger and better on the flat."
Mullins admits he doesn't know when he will make the move to the new base but is following some advice form his uncle as he re-stocks ahead of the switch.
“We’ve no firm date on it yet, Mr Bolger still has some exciting entries with Spartan Nua coming up and we certainly wouldn’t want to ruffle any feathers there. Everything’s good, I’ve had a few mornings up there with Jim and got some great insights from him. He’s bult it all there from a green field site, it’s amazing to see and hugely exciting," he said.
“We bought A Little Big Bear colt today. I suppose we were a little nervous with a first-season sire but as a physical he was a real stand-out and is a lovely big colt to go to war with.
“It’s a blank canvas for us. We’ve ten to 15 vetted today and they’re all different shapes and sizes, some are colts, some are fillies, and I suppose it’s just taking a leaf out of Willie’s motto – ‘buy the one you want and buy the one you like’. Hopefully it work out after that.”
Emmet Mullins purchases Goffs Orby Day One
Lot 10 Little Big Bear x For Henry colt - 200,000 euros
Lot 57 Starman x Inverse filly - 265,000 euros
Lot 141 Bayside Boy x Mojika filly - 85,000 euros
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