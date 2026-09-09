Emmet Mullins says he's "under no illusion" as to the task he faces after it was revealed he would be taking over Jim Bolger's Coolcullen stable.

The famous and historical training base, from which Bolger enjoyed glittering success over several decades including Derby glory in 2008 with New Approach, was put on the market this year with a reported guide price of €4 million. Mullins, nephew of Willie Mullins and already a Grand National-winning trainer thanks to the novice Noble Yeats (2022), is widely regarded as one of the shrewdest handlers in Ireland and, backed by owner and good friend Paul Byrne, is expected to significantly broaden his interest on the Flat racing scene once the move is completed. He has also stated it will take some time and that he plans to keep his current boxes in Bagenalstown, County Carlow, during a transitional period. "It's hugely exciting, just to be given an opportunity to have access to those gallops," the trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. "What Jim has done for the past decades up there is unbelievable. "To get to that level and to be training Classic horses and Classic winners, that would be the dream. But it's not going to happen overnight, it's going to be a few months I'd say before everything's sorted and we do make the move. I'm sure I'll take a season or two and make a few mistakes but hopefully we're still afloat at the back of it and we can learn from it and push on from there."