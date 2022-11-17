Those in the vicinity of groom Jemma Sargent at Haydock on Saturday may need to purchase a set of ear defenders should her pride and joy Eldorado Allen upset the odds in the Betfair Chase.

The ultra-passionate 22-year-old will be more than just an interested bystander at the weekend when the Joe Tizzard-trained gelding, who she partners at home on a daily basis, bids to open his account at the top level in Britain’s first Grade One chase of the season. Although Sargent will be full of nerves during the duration of the extended three miles and a furlong contest, there is every chance she will be heard wherever she watches the race given her previous reactions to when the eight-year-old has taken to the track. Sargent said: “I feel nervous all the time when he runs. He is a big part of the yard and to me he is a special horse. “When I was working in Ireland at Harley Dunne’s last year, I couldn’t go racing with him so I was just shouting at the phone watching it. But then over the last few fences in his races I would be turning away not seeing it, but instead just listening to it.

“When I go racing with him I just hide behind Richie (Young, travelling head lad). I’m hopefully going up to Haydock on Saturday and I did mention it to Amanda (Hibbs, trainer’s assistant) to see if I could go there. “The butterflies won’t be in me when I travel up there - it is only when he races I get nervous. I have been like that with all my other horses. If it is one that means a lot to you the nerves are even bigger. “I would be screaming if he won as he means the world to us. It would be my greatest day racing."