We look ahead to Saturday's Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock with a full guide to the five potential runners.

A PLUS TARD (Henry De Bromhead)

Brilliant winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup when last seen in March before skipping possible engagements at Aintree and Punchestown later in the spring. Won this race by yawning 22 lengths on his seasonal return 12 months ago and, given he's officially rated 180, will have to be some way below his best to come up short in this company.

BRISTOL DE MAI (Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Superb servant who won this race in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Pulled-up behind A Plus Tard here last year, though, and signs that age was just catching up with him in three subsequent (winless) starts later in the campaign. Would likely need very deep ground to be in with a shot and that doesn't look likely based on the weather forecast.

ELDORADO ALLEN (Joe Tizzard)

Started last season with defeat of Hitman in the Haldon Gold Cup and went on to prove himself over best part of two miles with Grade Two win at Newbury in February. A tired third behind Allaho in the Ryanair Chase before flopping at Aintree but posted creditable second - giving the winner 3lb - to Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last month. This could be an more of a stamina test, though, and he's not up to A Plus Tard's standard anyway.

FRODON (Paul Nicholls) Has won around Haydock but that was in a juvenile hurdle in 2016 and clearly a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then. Hard to say anything too negative about this horse given his overall record since going chasing and he was back right on song for Bryony Frost when defying top weight in the Badger Beer Handicap at Wincanton earlier this month. King George was the obvious aim in the immediate aftermath of that win but no surprise connections have opted to have a look here as if anything happened to the odds-on favourite, he'd suddenly be right in the mix. Playing for second otherwise, unfortunately.

PROTEKTORAT (Dan Skelton) Considered one of Britain's brightest staying chasers but worth pointing out he's only officially rated on a par with Frodon and remains some way below that rival's peak career mark. Showed a fine attitude to battle on for third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and he'd obviously had enough by Aintree, but he's generally pretty good fresh and has been aimed at this comeback since returning to training in the summer. Flat, left-handed track seems to suit when he's on song and you could argue this is 'his Gold Cup' but A Plus Tard looks on another level.

Conclusion