Betfair Chase guide

Betfair Chase tips: Horse by horse guide to Haydock Grade One

By Sporting Life
19:11 · MON November 14, 2022

We look ahead to Saturday's Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock with a full guide to the five potential runners.

Betfair Chase (Grade 1)

When: 3.00, Saturday November 19

Where: Haydock Park

First prize: £112,540

TV: ITV Racing & Racing TV (Sky 426)

Racecards & FREE video form

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A PLUS TARD (Henry De Bromhead)

A Plus Tard pictured with Rachael Blackmore (left) and Henry De Bromhead

Brilliant winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup when last seen in March before skipping possible engagements at Aintree and Punchestown later in the spring. Won this race by yawning 22 lengths on his seasonal return 12 months ago and, given he's officially rated 180, will have to be some way below his best to come up short in this company.

BRISTOL DE MAI (Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Bristol De Mai - found ground too lively

Superb servant who won this race in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Pulled-up behind A Plus Tard here last year, though, and signs that age was just catching up with him in three subsequent (winless) starts later in the campaign. Would likely need very deep ground to be in with a shot and that doesn't look likely based on the weather forecast.

ELDORADO ALLEN (Joe Tizzard)

Eldorado Allen wins the Betfair Denman Chase

Started last season with defeat of Hitman in the Haldon Gold Cup and went on to prove himself over best part of two miles with Grade Two win at Newbury in February. A tired third behind Allaho in the Ryanair Chase before flopping at Aintree but posted creditable second - giving the winner 3lb - to Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last month. This could be an more of a stamina test, though, and he's not up to A Plus Tard's standard anyway.

FRODON (Paul Nicholls)

Has won around Haydock but that was in a juvenile hurdle in 2016 and clearly a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then. Hard to say anything too negative about this horse given his overall record since going chasing and he was back right on song for Bryony Frost when defying top weight in the Badger Beer Handicap at Wincanton earlier this month. King George was the obvious aim in the immediate aftermath of that win but no surprise connections have opted to have a look here as if anything happened to the odds-on favourite, he'd suddenly be right in the mix. Playing for second otherwise, unfortunately.

Frodon and Bryony Forst on their way to victory

PROTEKTORAT (Dan Skelton)

Considered one of Britain's brightest staying chasers but worth pointing out he's only officially rated on a par with Frodon and remains some way below that rival's peak career mark. Showed a fine attitude to battle on for third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and he'd obviously had enough by Aintree, but he's generally pretty good fresh and has been aimed at this comeback since returning to training in the summer. Flat, left-handed track seems to suit when he's on song and you could argue this is 'his Gold Cup' but A Plus Tard looks on another level.

Protektorat is clear of his rivals at Cheltenham

Conclusion

Betfair Chase historical

A very small field in store but always a treat to see superstar chasers like A PLUS TARD in action and the Gold Cup winner probably won't need to be right on his A-game to win this prestigious prize for the second year running. All ground comes alike and there aren't any question marks over the track either so it's very hard to pick holes in his obvious claims.

It will be interesting to see if Frodon is declared as he's shown already this year that he's fighting-fit and not too far off his very best still, which is quite remarkable in itself, but in his absence it should be open for Protektorat to try and bridge the gap between himself and the favourite from Cheltenham in March. Another small tweak to his wind over the summer may help in that regard, but it's clearly a tall order.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

