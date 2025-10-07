Ben Linfoot reflects on his weekend in Paris with Daryz, Minnie Hauk, Japan, Aidan's juveniles, Maranoa Charlie, Asfoora, Consent and hanging from a crane discussed.

1. Hoping Arc duo stay in training Hands up if they left you wanting more? I know, it seems unlikely Daryz will stay in training next year. Not many Arc-winning colts do and the ones who have in relatively recent times – Hurricane Run, Workforce, Torquato Tasso – are hardly evidence that it’s a good idea. But there could be soooo much more to come from him. It needs repeating this was his first start at a mile and a half and the son of Sea The Stars could be campaigned backwards from next year’s Arc in a bid to become the first colt to go back-to-back since Alleged in the 1970s. If it's sport you're after, Princess Zahra, that's not a bad accolade. If that’s fanciful the hope for Minnie Hauk running at four looks more likely. At least she has the target of going one better to aim for. Found came back and won the Prix de l’Arc De Triomphe at four for Aidan O’Brien and other top fillies like Love and Magical have stayed in training beyond their Classic season for the Coolmore team in recent years. Michael Tabor was making the right noises about Minnie Hauk ‘running many more times’ in the busy Longchamp parade ring on Sunday and this was such a brave effort in defeat on her first go against the boys. Let’s hope it’s not her last.

Daryz beats Minnie Hauk by a head

2. Japanese challenge so important for the Arc It’s now 56 years of hurt. After Byzantine Dream, Alohi Alii and Croix Du Nord were defeated in this year’s Arc Japan’s record in the race now stands at 0/36. I don’t think that will stop the Japanese trainers from trying and hopefully that’s the case as they add so much to the race. Like Australian sprinters at Royal Ascot, seeing horses challenge themselves from different territories adds extra depth to the contest and watching the many thousands packed into Tokyo Racecourse to watch the Arc on the big screens in Japan was a sight to behold. Many travelled over again, too. Japanese flags were flying everywhere you looked on Sunday and while I think they stopped short of painting the rising sun on any of France’s 43,000 roundabouts you could feel the excitement ahead of what could’ve been Japan’s first Arc winner. Alas, it wasn’t to be. However, they were a bit unlucky with the draw, the rain and the way the race panned out, and I’m sure the likes of Tomoyasu Sakaguchi and Takashi Saito will be back for more in the future in a bid to finally get one home.

It wasn't to be for Croix Du Nord

3. Aidan on his (St) Mark’s after Marcel Boussac Christophe Soumillon has taken many leaves out of the Ryan Moore playbook since slipping into his riding boots with the Ballydoyle number one sidelined, but his post-race interviews are a little more colourful to say the least. Certainly, you can’t imagine Moore mentioning Zarkava in the afterglow of riding a two-year-old to victory in a Prix Marcel Boussac, but that’s what Soumillon did and I enjoyed watching Aidan O’Brien squirm in his seat a little at the press conference when the ‘Z word’ was relayed to him after Diamond Necklace’s impressive victory. I couldn’t see if his eyes widened at the comparison behind the sunglasses, but Aidan played a blinding forward defensive by going into spin mode as he eulogised over the start her sire St Mark’s Basilica has made at stud. “These St Mark’s Basilicas are getting better,” he said. “He didn’t win his group race until the Dewhurst and then he came out and he did what he did at three, but these St Mark’s Basilicas, they are very much like him.” Time will tell if she can do a Zarkava, but Diamond Necklace certainly looks to have inherited some of her father's sparkle at the very least.

Diamond Necklace and jockey Christophe Soumillon

4. Bassett legacy lives on in Lagardere It was a matter of time before a son or daughter of Wootton Bassett won a Group 1 following his sad passing a couple of weeks ago and in fitting circumstances he sired the one-two in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, the race in which he had his finest hour as a racehorse 15 years ago. After siring last year’s winner, Camille Pissarro, as well, his name is all over the Lagardere and in Puerto Rico he has a colt who has really come of age. Like Camille Pissarro, Puerto Rico had racked up plenty of experience pre-Longchamp; this was the seventh run of his campaign, and he put that to good use when making all for a most convincing success. Beaten in his first five races, he’s two from two since stepping up to seven furlongs and while O’Brien came out and said he was a ‘pure miler’ with his three-year-old campaign in mind, he did admit the Prix du Jockey Club, a race that Christopher Head said he’d be targeting with the runner-up, Nighttime, could be considered. Either way, both of these sons of Wootton Bassett could have big futures indeed in 2026.

Thumbs up from Soumillon after Puerto Rico wins the Lagardere at Longchamp

5. Head looks tempted by Breeders’ for Charlie While Head had to make do with second in the Lagardere he got on the scoresheet himself later on Arc day when Maranoa Charlie ran away with the Qatar Prix de la Foret under Aurelien Lemaitre. Racing in the colours of Bond Thoroughbred – chants of ‘Yorkshire, Yorkshire’ were heard in the Longchamp winner’s enclosure – he made all for a classy length and a quarter victory and you can just sense the burning desire to win a Breeders’ Cup Mile within the trainer. It's in his genes, after all. Father Freddie won the Breeders’ Cup Mile five times as a jockey and trainer, twice when riding Miesque and thrice when training Goldikova, and I don’t think Christopher Head has been put off after the Del Mar vets ruled his Ramatuelle out of the BC Mile at a late stage 11 months ago. “He would be able to run in America since he can be so fast at the beginning of a race,” he said. “Definitely, a mile race in America is not a problem for him, but the only question mark is his career as a stallion.” In other words – please let me run him at the Breeders’ before he goes to stud!

Maranoa Charlie and jockey Aurelian Lemaitre

6. Asfoora campaigning to be celebrated The ground might’ve been a bit better on the sprint course and yes, she had a nice draw in three with pace to aim at. But how good has Australia's Asfoora been at the age of seven this season? Good enough to win a Nunthorpe and a Prix de l’Abbaye on seriously contrasting conditions and while the quality of the sprinting scene in Europe is pretty mediocre you have to hand it to the Henry Dwyer team. He has campaigned her magnificently. The achievement of winning her second Group 1 of the season seemed to get lost a little in the aftermath, what with the drama of the €200 tip to the Uber driver who delivered her documents to Longchamp with minutes to spare somewhat stealing the show, but this is a terrific training achievement. Dwyer has taken in Royal Ascot, Goodwood, York, the Irish Champions Festival and Arc weekend on a European tour with Asfoora, collecting two of the big ones along the way, and she might not be done yet as she could stay in training at eight. After the joyous scenes in York’s Popworld and Paris, we’re all here for it.

Oisin Murphy and Asfoora land the Abbaye

7. Could Consent be another Alpinista for Sir Mark? Star of the show on Saturday was undoubtedly Sir Mark Prescott’s Consent in the Qatar Prix de Royallieu. Having just her sixth start, she emphatically reversed Park Hill form with Santorini Star – who stays well and ran very nicely herself in second – by scampering away by over four lengths on her first crack at the highest level. With Longchamp and soft ground and Alpinista in mind, thoughts inevitably turn to the 2026 Arc. The comparisons with Alpinista are clear. Both were stoutly bred. Both were lightly-raced at two; Alpinista had three runs to Consent’s two. Both had four starts at three including one go at a Group 1 – Alpinista couldn’t quite do a Consent but was second in the Yorkshire Oaks. After that Alpinista went unbeaten for the rest of her career, winning the Arc at five, so Consent has plenty to live up to, but she could hardly have laid a better foundation for success. “It’s a wonderful change to have one that can really go,” Prescott mused following Alpinista’s Arc victory. Well. He might just have found another one.

Consent and Luke Morris win the Prix de Royallieu.

8. Longchamp paddock the jewel in golden crown If you’ve not been to Longchamp, get it on the list. Obviously, the fact it’s in Europe’s most cosmopolitan city means you can’t fail to enjoy yourself. But forgetting it’s in Paris for a moment the modern Longchamp has really grown into its €140million revamp over the last seven years and if there is a more grandiose racecourse on planet earth I haven’t seen it. On reflection, I’m not sure about the ‘Sommet de l’Arc’. Being suspended from a crane strapped into a dining table with a glass of champagne in your hand from 110 feet might sound fun, but it was windy on Saturday and I winced a little looking at those that had ventured up. Even Marcus Armytage, the bravest man in the press room given his Grand National exploits on Mr Frisk, politely turned down a freebie to experience the unique view. No, if you want a pleasurable vista just go round the back of the golden grandstands and look down at the gorgeous parade ring. I’d take the gentle rustle of those centenary trees over the wind in my ears any day of the week!