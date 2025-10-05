Two furlongs out they engaged. What looked an open 104th Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe beforehand had turned into a two-horse race. Minnie Hauk, a three-year-old daughter of Frankel, hit the front under Christophe Soumillon. Daryz, a three-year-old son of Sea The Stars, was sent in pursuit under Mickael Barzalona. A great horse race ensued.

When did you know? It wasn’t until very late that Daryz mastered her. But master her he did in the pouring rain, a rainbow over-arching the big screen that stood shining beyond the winning post at ParisLongchamp. It had been a beautiful bright sunny day, but the heavens opened just before the Arc, sending thousands into cover under the golden grandstands.

Despite the rain, the sunglasses remained on Aidan O’Brien. His vision won’t have impaired him seeing Minnie Hauk run a great race. Super Soumi looked on a Frankie Dettori-esque run, winning with his first three rides on the card - ‘and now he’s on the favourite for the Arc!’ - exclaimed the course announcer, like defeat was out of the question.

When the Belgian pulled Minnie Hauk out to challenge at the top of the straight it seemed likely. When she kicked a few lengths clear heading to the final furlong she looked the winner, but only briefly, for Barzalona had her in his sights and was gaining with each stride.

As the famous old green silks, darkened by the rainfall, flashed past Soumillon on the post, the victory margin a head, I wonder if his thoughts turned to Zarkava, a monstrous filly he won the Arc on for the Aga Khan back in 2008? That was his second and last Arc, seventeen years ago. Now it was Barzalona’s turn.

And this was an Arc of firsts. A first Arc win for Barzalona. A first Arc win for the sire, Sea The Stars. A first Arc win for the trainer, Francis-Henri Graffard, who has had a most memorable campaign. A first Arc win for the Aga Khan family since Zarkava, too, a poignant win after the Aga Khan’s death just in February.

France beat Ireland a head and they were in a race of their own, five and a half lengths clear of the rest. For Britain, fourth home 40/1 shot Giavellotto was as close as they came. For Japan, the wait goes on. Byzantine Dream ran a super race under Oisin Murphy for fifth from stall 15, the size of his task underlined by the fact the first three home were drawn in the three inside stalls.

But this was Daryz’s Arc. Thanks to Barzalona, Graffard and the Aga Khan family.