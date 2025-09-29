Ed Walker prepares to run Qilin Queen and Mgheera at Longchamp on Arc weeked

The Ed Walker-trained Qilin Queen is expected to show her true colours back at Longchamp in Sunday’s Prix de l’Opera over 10 furlongs.
The daughter of Pinatubo failed to run her race when last of four behind Arc favourite Minnie Hauk in the Yorkshire Oaks when last seen but Walker feels there was a legitimate excuse for that effort, which came on the back of a hard-fought win in the Group 2 Prix de Malleret over the same course and distance as the Opera in mid-July.
Qilin Queen's trainer said on Sky Sports Racing: “We were very disappointed at York, Kieran actually felt in the Malleret that she just stayed a mile and a half. And I think that was backed up at York, that she didn’t quite get home.
“She was also a little bit keen that day, she didn’t come across the Knavesmire very well and got herself a bit hot and wound-up like some horses can.
“On Longchamp, even on Arc day, it’s very stress free. I love Longchamp, the whole build-up and the pre-limins – horses don’t tend to get too stressed, so very different to walking across the Knavesmire at York. Horses are just relaxed and calm there. So hopefully she keeps her lid on.
“Coming back to a mile and a quarter will really suit and she’s a Group 2 winner, she deserves to have a shot at a Group 1 again. We’re really excited.”
Walker’s Upper Lambourn yard is also likely to be represented at the highest level by Mgheera in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp.
The five-year-old was previously trained in France and won over the minimum trip at Longchamp on her first outing for Walker in the Group 3 Prix de Saint-Georges, prior to her successful UK debut in the Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock back in May.
Mgheera has since failed to add to her tally in three subsequent starts but her trainer saw enough when sixth to Arizona Blaze in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last time to give him plenty of optimism going into this weekend’s assignment.
Walker said: “She really enjoys quick ground and I think that’s one of the reasons she’s improved this year. She’s done absolutely nothing wrong – apart from not going in the stalls at Ascot.
“York was frustrating, she was a bit slowly away, and then she jumped better at the Curragh and ran a big race on ground that was probably just a fraction slow for her, on a stiffer track.
"So decent ground, on a very fast five, we’ve just got to hope for a good draw and hope that she jumps well again. I think she’s got a really solid chance.
“It’s a wide-open division and the draw is key. If Mgheera can just jump and not give them a head start, it’ll help enormously. She’s not far away from getting some Group 1 form and that would obviously be very valuable for her as a broodmare prospect. We’re thrilled that the weather forecast is looking kind and we’ll have another roll of the dice and see how we go.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.