Ed Walker prepares to run Qilin Queen and Mgheera at Longchamp on Arc weeked

The daughter of Pinatubo failed to run her race when last of four behind Arc favourite Minnie Hauk in the Yorkshire Oaks when last seen but Walker feels there was a legitimate excuse for that effort, which came on the back of a hard-fought win in the Group 2 Prix de Malleret over the same course and distance as the Opera in mid-July.

Qilin Queen's trainer said on Sky Sports Racing: “We were very disappointed at York, Kieran actually felt in the Malleret that she just stayed a mile and a half. And I think that was backed up at York, that she didn’t quite get home.

“She was also a little bit keen that day, she didn’t come across the Knavesmire very well and got herself a bit hot and wound-up like some horses can.

“On Longchamp, even on Arc day, it’s very stress free. I love Longchamp, the whole build-up and the pre-limins – horses don’t tend to get too stressed, so very different to walking across the Knavesmire at York. Horses are just relaxed and calm there. So hopefully she keeps her lid on.

“Coming back to a mile and a quarter will really suit and she’s a Group 2 winner, she deserves to have a shot at a Group 1 again. We’re really excited.”