Ed Walker confident Starman can bounce back to his best form in the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes at Haydock

Trainer Ed Walker reckons Starman is right back to his best ahead of Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park.

The July Cup hero managed only third when looking to follow up his impressive Newmarket success in the Maurice de Gheest on more testing ground in France last month, but with the forecast set fair in the north west of England it's all systems go as the son of Dutch Art looks to hit straight back. "It’s a real bonus to be going into the Sprint Cup with conditions seemingly in his favour," Walker said. "The weather has looked like it'd be good a fair way out so it’s been easy getting him ready. It’s a massive boost and we’re all thrilled how the ground is turning out. If I could have guaranteed Haydock would be fast ground then maybe I’d have been more inclined to scratch him in France but there you go. "He still ran a massive race in France and he was better than at Ascot on Champions Day on the heavy going there last year, but it was proper testing ground at Deauville. I walked the course with the stick before the race and the ground was so tacky, as it had rained on the Saturday and was drying out quite quickly. As you saw he coped with it and may well have won at the six-furlong pole but his stamina was just tested over the extra half-furlong on the ground. "I thought he was going to win when he hit the front so it was a pretty tough race to watch. He came out of it really well, though, and he’s trained great. He’s a big horse and you’ve got to keep him going, but it’s been a straightforward preparation for this race." Reflecting on the July Cup which provided Upper Lambourn-based Walker with a breakthrough success at the highest level, the trainer admits to feeling a sense of relief above other emotions on the day. "It really was a highlight, it was such relief as much as anything else, but it was definitely a career highlight," he said. "It was relief for the horse to get that big one and to really show how good he is as I’ve always felt he was a pretty exceptional horse."

As for Saturday's test which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, the horse - rated 126 with Timeform and well clear of his 10 declared rivals - has very little to prove according to his trainer, in spite of the latest defeat, and there is a strong sense that he has everything in place to put up what could be another career-best display in a race won by such luminaries as Danehill, Dayjur and Harry Angel in the past. Walker said: "He’s run against and beaten most of the field this season so it looks a great opportunity for him. You can never be confident going into any race but you’d think on similar form on ground we know he loves, as a track that should suit him better, he should get the job done. "Looking back at the July Cup, he didn’t have a great trip at Newmarket either, it was far from straightforward and he had to shoulder-barge his way through. "I was walking the track on the morning of the July Cup and I was tearing myself to bits over the ground and the draw and everything else. Sometimes you can’t quite work out how it’s going to pan out in your head. So I just told Tom (Marquand) I’m going to leave it to you and often that’s the best way. He’s a brilliant jockey and although relatively inexperienced in the grand scheme of things, he’s an old head on young shoulders. "I steered away from the Rowley Mile earlier in the year as I felt running down that hill wouldn’t suit him at all and watching the July Cup I think we all thought he was in trouble before he really came good hitting the rising ground. "He coped fine but I think a flatter track like Haydock could be perfect for him. I think he’s the best horse in the race and hopefully he can go and prove that."

