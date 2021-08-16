Starman to face 10 rivals in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

Starman is set to face 10 rivals in his bid to add Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup to his July Cup success.
Ed Walker’s four-year-old will try to become the third horse this century to win both races in the same season, after Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017).
The Archie Watson-trained Glen Shiel, runner-up to Dream Of Dreams last year, is also in the line-up – along with Tim Easterby’s Art Power, who was back in fourth in 2020.
Garrus, winner of Deauville’s Prix de Meautry on Sunday, makes a quick reappearance – as does David O’Meara’s Summerghand, who took the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket last weekend.
Godolphin hopes rest with the Charlie Appleby-trained Creative Force, who was fifth to Starman in the July Cup.
Clive Cox is two-handed with Supremacy and Nando Parrado, while Richard Hannon’s filly Happy Romance is the sole three-year-old in the field.
Kevin Ryan’s Emaraaty Ana and Chil Chil, from Andrew Balding’s yard, complete the 11 contenders.
The three withdrawals at the 48-hour final declaration stage were Brando, sole Irish-trained entry Gustavus Weston and Vadream.