Starman to face 10 rivals in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

Ed Walker’s four-year-old will try to become the third horse this century to win both races in the same season, after Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017).

The Archie Watson-trained Glen Shiel, runner-up to Dream Of Dreams last year, is also in the line-up – along with Tim Easterby’s Art Power, who was back in fourth in 2020.

Garrus, winner of Deauville’s Prix de Meautry on Sunday, makes a quick reappearance – as does David O’Meara’s Summerghand, who took the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket last weekend.

Godolphin hopes rest with the Charlie Appleby-trained Creative Force, who was fifth to Starman in the July Cup.