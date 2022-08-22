Our columnist is full of praise for York on and off the course after the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and now wants racing to come together and move forward.

It felt like racing reality was suspended for four days. After weeks of complaining, debate, argument, disagreement and stalemate, the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York showcased everything that’s still great about British racing. We enjoyed some of the world’s best horses, big fields, competitive handicaps, fashion, fun for all the family and a wonderful celebration of god’s own country, Yorkshire. I’m often asked: what is York’s secret? Why is it so good? My answer is that they "get it". They understand what the consumer wants. My presenter and interview training revolves around the importance of listening. William Derby and his team are brilliant at listening. They listen to everyone - from owners, trainers and jockeys to stable staff, punters and broadcasters. They have the same ethos as ITV: racing should be for everyone. York reacted to the challenges of the cost of living crisis and rail strikes. Every budget and taste seemed to be catered for and I particularly enjoyed seeing families picnicking in the Clocktower enclosure and having a great time.

The World Pool days continue to offer real hope for the future and William Derby said in his interview with me that the York Race Committee's had invested 100 per cent of their forecast media rights money this year into the race programme. Even owners and trainers seemed placated by prize money levels. However, as good as everything was off the track you are still reliant on your product. The product has to deliver and the real stars of the show delivered in spades. Baaeed came to York having won nine out of nine yet not really captured the imagination of the terrestrial audience. His breathtaking performance in the Juddmonte International was a giant stride in the public consciousness. William Haggas was wonderfully engaging all week too. More stories to help engage sports fans followed. Alpinista and her connections warmed hearts in the Yorkshire Oaks, with Sir Mark Prescott as charismatic as ever. Some achievement in his 53rd year training. However, the training performance of the week went to David O’Meara with a remarkable 1,2,4 in the competitive Clipper Logistics Handicap.

Jason Hart celebrates on Highfield Princess