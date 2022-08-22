Our columnist is full of praise for York on and off the course after the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and now wants racing to come together and move forward.
It felt like racing reality was suspended for four days. After weeks of complaining, debate, argument, disagreement and stalemate, the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York showcased everything that’s still great about British racing. We enjoyed some of the world’s best horses, big fields, competitive handicaps, fashion, fun for all the family and a wonderful celebration of god’s own country, Yorkshire.
I’m often asked: what is York’s secret? Why is it so good? My answer is that they "get it".
They understand what the consumer wants. My presenter and interview training revolves around the importance of listening. William Derby and his team are brilliant at listening. They listen to everyone - from owners, trainers and jockeys to stable staff, punters and broadcasters. They have the same ethos as ITV: racing should be for everyone. York reacted to the challenges of the cost of living crisis and rail strikes. Every budget and taste seemed to be catered for and I particularly enjoyed seeing families picnicking in the Clocktower enclosure and having a great time.
The World Pool days continue to offer real hope for the future and William Derby said in his interview with me that the York Race Committee's had invested 100 per cent of their forecast media rights money this year into the race programme. Even owners and trainers seemed placated by prize money levels.
However, as good as everything was off the track you are still reliant on your product. The product has to deliver and the real stars of the show delivered in spades.
Baaeed came to York having won nine out of nine yet not really captured the imagination of the terrestrial audience. His breathtaking performance in the Juddmonte International was a giant stride in the public consciousness. William Haggas was wonderfully engaging all week too.
More stories to help engage sports fans followed. Alpinista and her connections warmed hearts in the Yorkshire Oaks, with Sir Mark Prescott as charismatic as ever. Some achievement in his 53rd year training.
However, the training performance of the week went to David O’Meara with a remarkable 1,2,4 in the competitive Clipper Logistics Handicap.
Highfield Princess then ‘fairley’ bolted up in Friday’s Nunthorpe. John Fairley’s mare has progressed from being beaten off a mark of 57 in a Class 6 Handicap at Redcar to a ‘high flyer’ winning two Group Ones in 12 days. This is one of racing’s greatest ever rags to riches stories that will really appeal to our audience.
I had two disappointments during the week. First, Stradivarius’ unfortunate withdrawal from the Lonsdale Cup. The sport’s popularity on terrestrial television hinges on good stories and its big, popular players. ITV’s viewing figures were good on Wednesday and Thursday but were disappointing on Day Three. You can guess why.
Second, the hugely valuable Sky Bet Ebor needs a fairytale winner to really capture the public’s imagination. It came within a whisker of getting one with Robert Allcock’s Alfred Boucher. Instead the big prize went to the powerhouses of Gosden and Godolphin.
I love the concept of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival sweepstake, supporting 22 local charities, who all have a horse running for them in the big race. Trawlerman won ‘Sporting Memories’ £20,000, which will help change a number of lives. Another clever York initiative.
This country is so good at hosting big sporting events, such as the recent Commonwealth Games. Likewise, horse racing is superb at putting on our big Festivals as we’ve seen this summer.
Now it’s back to reality and the attempts to cure racing’s ills. One good thing is that I can sense a sea change. We seem to have stopped endlessly pointing out and complaining about the problems and now seem to be looking for solutions.
Complaining is no use any more. We all know the issues with small fields, horses being sold and low prize money. We need answers. I have no idea what the detail of Peter Savill’s plan is but at least it’s got things moving.
Let’s hope they continue to do so.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.