Economics in full flow at York
Economics in full flow at York

Economics remains in Champion Stakes picture as William Haggas hopes to make Ascot

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed September 17, 2025 · 3h ago

The QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot in a month's time remains the target for Economics who has yet to race this season due to injury.

The highly-talented chestnut won last season's Irish Champion Stakes before a relatively disappointing effort when sixth behind 40/1 winner Anmaat in the 10-furlong feature on Champions Day, since when he has been on the sidelines.

The four-year-old Economics was being prepared for the Royal meeting this summer before meeting with a training setback, after which Haggas revealed he was hoping to have him back to return on Champion Day while admitting last month that he could be running out of time.

However, speaking on Sky Sports Racing from Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon, the Newmarket trainer gave a slightly more upbeat bulletin.

He said: "Economics is in work now.

"It's possible but he needs a good run now. It's possible, I haven't ruled it out at all."

Haggas is likely to be well represented again on QIPCO British Champions Day and also provided an update on Montassib, another stable star yet to hit the track in 2025.

He won the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock 12 months ago before finishing fifth to Kind Of Blue in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, and the same contest is on the radar again. However, he will have to come through a prep race this weekend over an unfamiliar trip.

Haggas said: "Montassib worked this morning and I hope he's alright tonight. He's going to run at Newbury on Saturday in a five-furlong race - which is too short for him - and then go for the Champions Sprint.

"The problem with him is that there's another race at Ascot on October 5, the Bengough Stakes, but that's too close to Champions Day, so I need to give him the time to recover and then get him ready for Champions Day. He'll run on Saturday and he'll run alright too."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

