Economics remains in Champion Stakes picture as William Haggas hopes to make Ascot

The highly-talented chestnut won last season's Irish Champion Stakes before a relatively disappointing effort when sixth behind 40/1 winner Anmaat in the 10-furlong feature on Champions Day, since when he has been on the sidelines.

The four-year-old Economics was being prepared for the Royal meeting this summer before meeting with a training setback, after which Haggas revealed he was hoping to have him back to return on Champion Day while admitting last month that he could be running out of time.

However, speaking on Sky Sports Racing from Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon, the Newmarket trainer gave a slightly more upbeat bulletin.

He said: "Economics is in work now.

"It's possible but he needs a good run now. It's possible, I haven't ruled it out at all."