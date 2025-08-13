'Sensationally frustrating time' for William Haggas with Economics

Winner of the Dante Stakes, Prix Guillaume d'Ornano and Group 1 Kingdom Of Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes last year, the white-faced chestnut was last seen finishing sixth behind Anmaat when below-par in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

He was due to make his eagerly-awaited return to action in this summer's Prince Of Wales's Stakes but suffered another training setback and Haggas feels the four-year-old needs more time to be seen at his best.

He will, however, remain in training at five.

Speaking on Sky Sports Racing, the Newmarket trainer said: "He had an injury in the run-up to Ascot and he's not going to make Ireland (Irish Champion), I think I've taken him out of Ireland.

"I've left him in the Champion Stakes (Ascot) but I suspect he might not be ready to run his best by then even.

"So I suspect somewhere in the Middle East in the winter will be his first port of call.

"I'm delighted to say that his sporting owner is going to keep him in training so hopefully we'll have a clear run with him next year, but it's been a sensationally frustrating time for us with him."