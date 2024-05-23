Economics not heading to Derby or French Derby with Dante winner to be given more time

The son of Night Of Thunder would have to be supplemented back into the Epsom Classic, having initially been entered but taken out prior to his impressive York victory, but the Newmarket trainer has ruled out that move and won't be looking to run Economics in the French Derby either.

A summer campaign over 10 furlongs is now on the agenda for the chestnut colt.

Haggas told the Racing Post on Thursday morning: "After discussions with his owner His Highness Sheikh Isa, we have decided that Economics will not run in either the English or the French Derby next weekend.

"We think that the turnaround is very tight for both races and feel he is still maturing. As such, we will give him more time and prepare him for an exciting summer campaign over ten furlongs.

"At this stage, we feel it is unlikely that he will race over a mile and a half this year.”

In light of the news, Sky Bet make City Of Troy their 7/4 favourite for the race in which Aidan O'Brien stablemate Auguste Rodin came roaring back to form following a 2000 Guineas flop last year.