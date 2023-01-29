Echoes In Rain ran out an easy winner of the Grade Three Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle on Sunday.
The winner was sent off the 5/6 favourite despite coming into the race on the back of a fall in the Grade One Hatton's Grace Hurdle last time and her supporters never had a moment's worry.
Echoes In Rain settled well enough for Paul Townend with stablemate Cash Back making the running and the mare moved effortlessly into contention with all of her rivals toiling; she quickly pulled clear under a motionless Townend with her stablemate 10 lengths adrift at the line.
Bob Olinger was the biggest threat according to the market and moved through the race well enough until making a mistake at the flight before turning into the straight. The 2021 Cheltenham Festival winner lost his place with that error and was soon struggling and appeared as though he might tail off before rallying quite well to claim third.
It was another puzzling run from Bob Olinger although his last two outings had been over three miles and this was the first time he'd been asked to race over the minimum distance since chasing home Ferny Hollow in a maiden hurdle in 2020.
Echoes In Rain, a winner on the flat at Galway in July, made the most of the drop in grade to win for the fifth time over hurdles.
Her last six starts over obstacles had all come in Grade One company and she often spoiled her chance by racing too keenly but she had settled better when beating all bar Honeysuckle in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown last April and now looks far more tractable.
Winning trainer Willie Mullins was delighted with the performance of his two runners, telling Racing TV: "I was amazed at how well she won.
"Cash Back ran a cracker as well because he's been disappointing; he seems to be coming back to himself so maybe we'll find a race for him."
Echoes In Rain finished fifth in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last March and could be in line for another crack at the prize.
"I think so, that's where she has to go," Mullins continued.
"When you step her up to Grade One, she's a little bit short of speed and she was a little keen there today but we were mixing flat racing with her last summer and when you do that, that's what happens. So whether we put a hood on her the next day.........but then possibly the pace in Cheltenham will be fast enough so maybe we won't have to but I'll have a chat with Paul about that."
Echoes In Rain is 6/1 (from 12s) with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook and 5/1 with Sky Bet who offer non-runner, no bet.
Mullins' day at Naas started in controversial fashion with the demotion of first past the post Ramillies although the trainer wasn't at the course to witness events first hand.
"It depends what way you look at it," he replied when asked about the enquiry.
"I thought our horse was pushed out to the middle of the track and Paul was just getting back onto his own racing line and then the horse that got the race (Thedevilscoachman), was he through (the gap) far enough?
"The stewards obviously thought he was. I want to see it again. It was one of those 50-50s I think.
"Bryan Cooper had to try and go where he was going but I would have said 'should he have not been in that position?' From the time he turned for home, you could see he was going to get in trouble; he did get in trouble and you've got to look at who caused it.
"I thought Rachael's (Blackmore) horse coming out on top of our fellow..........we're the innocent party!
"We'll see (about an appeal). I haven't spoken to Paul about it. It's a very hard one for stewards as well. If Paul thinks we should have a go at it we'll do it. There'll be a bit of discussion about it later on tonight."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.