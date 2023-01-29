Echoes In Rain ran out an easy winner of the Grade Three Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle on Sunday.

The winner was sent off the 5/6 favourite despite coming into the race on the back of a fall in the Grade One Hatton's Grace Hurdle last time and her supporters never had a moment's worry. Echoes In Rain settled well enough for Paul Townend with stablemate Cash Back making the running and the mare moved effortlessly into contention with all of her rivals toiling; she quickly pulled clear under a motionless Townend with her stablemate 10 lengths adrift at the line. Bob Olinger was the biggest threat according to the market and moved through the race well enough until making a mistake at the flight before turning into the straight. The 2021 Cheltenham Festival winner lost his place with that error and was soon struggling and appeared as though he might tail off before rallying quite well to claim third. It was another puzzling run from Bob Olinger although his last two outings had been over three miles and this was the first time he'd been asked to race over the minimum distance since chasing home Ferny Hollow in a maiden hurdle in 2020.

🏇 Echoes In Rain justifies favouritism, landing an emphatic victory in the grade 3 Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins 👏@WillieMullinsNH pic.twitter.com/9K1TePUUb5 — Naas Racecourse (@NaasRacecourse) January 29, 2023

Echoes In Rain, a winner on the flat at Galway in July, made the most of the drop in grade to win for the fifth time over hurdles. Her last six starts over obstacles had all come in Grade One company and she often spoiled her chance by racing too keenly but she had settled better when beating all bar Honeysuckle in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown last April and now looks far more tractable. Winning trainer Willie Mullins was delighted with the performance of his two runners, telling Racing TV: "I was amazed at how well she won. "Cash Back ran a cracker as well because he's been disappointing; he seems to be coming back to himself so maybe we'll find a race for him."