Thedevilscoachman and first past the post Ramillies were cut in ante-post Cheltenham Festival markets after a controversial running of the Grade Three Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase on Sunday.
The Grade Three contest was won by Willie Mullins' Stattler 12 months ago and the trainer was bidding to win the race - which has recently been won by the likes of Carefully Selected, Foxrock and Anibale Fly - for a fifth time in just eight runnings.
It looked as though 13/8 favourite Ramillies had done just that only for the result to be amended following an enquiry with the stewards awarding the race to Thedevilscoachman (10/3).
Paul Townend was content to take a lead from Amirite for much of the extended three mile contest and only took up the running aboard Ramillies on the approach to the last.
Ramillies was pushed close by Thedevilscoachman, who was short of room after jumping the second last, with the runner-up rallying to such good effect that he was just a neck down at the line.
The pair finished six lengths clear of Amirite with Chemical Energy, last of the four finishers, weakening tamely having been in contention with two to jump.
Prior to the placings being amended, Mullins’ assistant David Casey said: “There was a bit of race-riding at the back of the second-last and I think Paul just held his position.
“He’s a grand horse and stays well. He seems to have put it together better over fences than he did over hurdles. He’s in the National Hunt Chase and to me he looks like a horse for that, but the trainer will make the decision.
“He did it well and Paul said he was happy all the way round.”
Noel Meade, trainer of Thedevilscoachman, said: “I know I’m biased, but I think it was the right decision.
“What probably made the decision was when Paul jumped the second-last he came over in front of him. You could say why didn’t he go round him, but he never actually had a chance to go round him because once Paul blocked him up he had nowhere to go except to keep going straight.
“Rachael came out and Paul went in (at the last), but I think he was the best horse.”
Considering future plans, the trainer added: “I’ll have to talk to Frank (Berry) and JP (McManus) before I can say where he’s going to go because I don’t know. Frank is away on holidays with the boss.
“I do think wherever he goes he does need soft ground, that’s essential.
“I didn’t put him in the National Hunt Chase, I put him in the Brown Advisory. I think three miles is far enough for him.
“I think Cheltenham mightn’t be soft enough for him, if it was good ground there. We might even be thinking more of a handicap there, that might be an idea.”
Thedevilscoachman and Ramillies both hold entries for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March with the former cut to 12/1 (from 33s) by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook with Sky Bet quoting him at 10/1 from the same price. Ramillies is 7/1 (from 20s) with Sky Bet - who are non-runner no bet - and 10/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power.
Ramillies had been as long as 10/1 for the National Hunt Chase but is half that price now and as short as 5/2 in a place. Sky Bet make Ramillies a 3/1 chance with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power making him 4/1.
Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "That was a smooth performance from Ramillies who travelled and jumped well; the Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase has been a good pointer to the Cheltenham Festival with last year's winner Stattler going on to win the National Hunt Chase.
"Thedevilscoachman has some smart form in the book and that was a return to his best after a disappointing run in the Drinmore; he appeared to relish the step back up in trip today."
