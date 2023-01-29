The Grade Three contest was won by Willie Mullins' Stattler 12 months ago and the trainer was bidding to win the race - which has recently been won by the likes of Carefully Selected, Foxrock and Anibale Fly - for a fifth time in just eight runnings.

It looked as though 13/8 favourite Ramillies had done just that only for the result to be amended following an enquiry with the stewards awarding the race to Thedevilscoachman (10/3).

Paul Townend was content to take a lead from Amirite for much of the extended three mile contest and only took up the running aboard Ramillies on the approach to the last.

Ramillies was pushed close by Thedevilscoachman, who was short of room after jumping the second last, with the runner-up rallying to such good effect that he was just a neck down at the line.

The pair finished six lengths clear of Amirite with Chemical Energy, last of the four finishers, weakening tamely having been in contention with two to jump.

Prior to the placings being amended, Mullins’ assistant David Casey said: “There was a bit of race-riding at the back of the second-last and I think Paul just held his position.

“He’s a grand horse and stays well. He seems to have put it together better over fences than he did over hurdles. He’s in the National Hunt Chase and to me he looks like a horse for that, but the trainer will make the decision.

“He did it well and Paul said he was happy all the way round.”