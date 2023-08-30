Ebor Festival: Paddock Notes from York including Mostahdaf, Middle Earth and two-year-olds to follow

Timeform reporter David Cleary looks back on another memorable Sky Bet Ebor Festival and shares his notes from paddock-side.

Dettori riding with newfound freedom The Sky Bet Ebor Festival once again served up four of the best day's racing in the whole Flat calendar. Unlike one or two other Festivals that shall remain nameless, there isn't a race that seems like a makeweight, no doubt in part to minimum prize money of a hundred thousand in every race. Undoubtedly, the star of the show, as seems likely to be the case for the rest of the season, was a rider rather than a horse, with Frankie Dettori centre stage from start to finish. He was Cauthenesque in his judgement of pace on Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International and his ride on Absurde in the Sky Bet Ebor was a masterclass of how to ride from a wide draw, giving his mount the edge over the runner-up Sweet William. Dettori, liberated with an end point set, exudes such confidence in the saddle this summer that it must convey itself to the horses he's riding. If one was being picky, there was a shortage this year of outstanding equine performances, though the three Group 1 races were all high on quality overall. The Sky Bet Ebor itself saw horses with a mark as low as 95 get in for the first time in 10 years. The race might not have been so deep as usual, but the first two are unexposed and progressive compared to the typical Ebor runner.

Top prospects fight out Melrose finish There were, however, a couple of other handicaps on the Saturday card which seem more likely to throw up winners among those down the field. The Sky Bet Melrose (replay below) is obviously one, but the six-furlong handicap is another. The latter was nearly as high-grade as the Ebor, with the top weights running off 105 and only one runner with a mark below 94. The sprint was predictably well-run and the principals nearly all came from the back of the field, though it may just be they were the best handicapped runners and in the best form. Typically a race of fine margins, it's arguable that had things fallen differently Ehraz or Fresh might have landed the spoils, while Albasheer could definitely have won outright rather than sharing the prize with Summerghand. All three are worth keeping an eye on. The Melrose field was a fine one on looks and the first two, Middle Earth and Denmark, both on just their fourth start, are surely going to make up into pattern performers. Both have plenty of quality about them and both relished the increased test of stamina they faced on handicap debut. Denmark, who hadn't run since the spring and was in blinkers first time, has a hatful of fancy entries, perhaps the Long Distance Cup the most interesting of them; Middle Earth has none, but his manner of victory was such that supplementing for the St Leger wouldn't be entirely quixotic. There were a couple further back in the Melrose that would be worth another chance. Alhambra Palace, up in class, looked to find the firmer ground than previously against him, judged by the way he moved. The athletic-looking Vaguely Royal was sweating and in a red hood beforehand; racing keenly, he didn't appear to last the longer trip.

Cherry likely to blossom in good time So far as the week's two-year-old races went, I'm not sure there was a potential star three-year-old on show. The Acomb has thrown up classic winners in two of the last five years, but the form this time round looks a bit substandard. In a steadily-run race, it helped the winner Indian Run that he settled better than most. He scored readily and is likely to progress again, but will need to. Cogitate was the best type in the field, but he was sweating and just too keen for his own good. He had had just the one previous run and may yet do better with more experience under his belt. The form of the Lowther Stakes also looks ordinary form for the race, and the winner Relief Rally, who is very much on the small side, looks the sort that may well prove best at two years. She was running at six furlongs for the first time and is likely to stay seven, but she's no certainty to stay a mile, even if she does train on.

The runner-up Cherry Blossom, although beaten fair and square on the day, has more long-term potential, both physically and in terms of stamina in her pedigree. Relief Rally's trainer William Haggas completed the Lowther-Gimcrack double with the July Stakes runner-up Lake Forest showing a good turn of foot to score in the colts' race. Lake Forest looks like a sprinter, strong and compact, though he's related to numerous winners at a mile and beyond. Lake Forest was chased home by Johannes Brahms, who looked to have done well physically since Royal Ascot. He was suited by the return to six furlongs and will stay further again. The pick of the field on looks was Jehangeer, a colt with plenty of scope. However, he got quite worked up beforehand and was just too immature to make an impact up in grade. Aidan O'Brien, having sent out the runner-up in both the Lowther and Gimcrack, landed one of the lesser two-year-old prizes when Battle Cry scored at the third time of asking in the Convivial Maiden. Like Lake Forest, he's a son of No Nay Never, though a rather different type, having plenty of scope and sure to make up into a better three-year-old. He has loads of stamina on his dam's side, so a step up in trip is on the cards as well.

