Will Frankie Dettori retire next month? David Ord offers his verdict

Frankie Dettori hinted that he might be persuaded to ride on in 2024 at York on Saturday. David Ord ponders, was he being serious?

“F**k it, one more year!” The photograph at the top of this story was taken a second after the above comment. Clearly Frankie Dettori wasn’t to be taken at his word as he posed with Absurde after their gruelling and thrilling win in the Sky Bet Ebor. You could see why it crossed his mind though. All week the banner on front of the weighing room at the Knavesmire carried the message: “Thank you Frankie, from all at York Racecourse”. And here the crowd at York were passing on their own appreciation. Two winners on his last day riding at the iconic track, two flying dismounts and the sun was shining. Why not kick on? After all here’s a rider – despite preparing to face final curtain call in the saddle – still at the top of his game. Watch the ride on Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International on Wednesday. “Roberto v Brigadier Gerard all over again,” smiled John Gosden afterwards. But only because the clock in the rider’s head is still in full working order.

Frankie Dettori celebrates on Mostahdaf

The trainer himself wasn’t convinced this really was it for Dettori as he awaited that particular trophy presentation but for the jockey himself it still seems to be Plan A. So was he serious about one more year? “If a big enough offer comes, I might consider it. But it's got to be big! Big!” he told the press as the dust settled at York at the weekend. And big offers for a 52-year-old rider tend to be thin on the ground. Even one as good as this one. There was some speculation that Wathnam Racing – trying to go from 0 to 100 in record ownership time – might be about to make such a thing. But it’s very early days for the fledgling operation and those close to them suggested it hadn’t even been on the radar. The Godolphin era has been and gone for him, Shadwell have their two riders in place, Ryan Moore at Ballydoyle is more secure than he has been for years. Juddmonte are happy to go with what their trainers want and haven't retained a rider since the passing of founder Khalid Abdullah. Qatar Racing have Oisin Murphy, Al Shaqab and Dettori went their separate ways in 2018. Don't hold your breath for an imminent reunion. There will be rides to be had domestically should he continue. The Gosdens will have another battalion to launch in 2024 and some plum mounts would head his way. But he’s never been one to go hunting them, to look to fill the day from first race to last. Quality over quantity is the mantra. Last winter as he prepared for a final spin on the merry-go-round he knew the likes of Chaldean, Emily Upjohn and Inspiral were there waiting in the wings. Big horses for big days. What is there for 2024? And besides Dettori, after all, has been preparing for retirement all year.