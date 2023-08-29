Will Frankie Dettori retire next month? David Ord offers his verdict

Frankie Dettori hinted that he might be persuaded to ride on in 2024 at York on Saturday. David Ord ponders, was he being serious?
“F**k it, one more year!”
The photograph at the top of this story was taken a second after the above comment.
Clearly Frankie Dettori wasn’t to be taken at his word as he posed with Absurde after their gruelling and thrilling win in the Sky Bet Ebor.
You could see why it crossed his mind though. All week the banner on front of the weighing room at the Knavesmire carried the message: “Thank you Frankie, from all at York Racecourse”.
And here the crowd at York were passing on their own appreciation. Two winners on his last day riding at the iconic track, two flying dismounts and the sun was shining. Why not kick on?
After all here’s a rider – despite preparing to face final curtain call in the saddle – still at the top of his game. Watch the ride on Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International on Wednesday. “Roberto v Brigadier Gerard all over again,” smiled John Gosden afterwards.
But only because the clock in the rider’s head is still in full working order.
The trainer himself wasn’t convinced this really was it for Dettori as he awaited that particular trophy presentation but for the jockey himself it still seems to be Plan A.
So was he serious about one more year?
“If a big enough offer comes, I might consider it. But it's got to be big! Big!” he told the press as the dust settled at York at the weekend.
And big offers for a 52-year-old rider tend to be thin on the ground. Even one as good as this one.
There was some speculation that Wathnam Racing – trying to go from 0 to 100 in record ownership time – might be about to make such a thing.
But it’s very early days for the fledgling operation and those close to them suggested it hadn’t even been on the radar. The Godolphin era has been and gone for him, Shadwell have their two riders in place, Ryan Moore at Ballydoyle is more secure than he has been for years.
Juddmonte are happy to go with what their trainers want and haven't retained a rider since the passing of founder Khalid Abdullah. Qatar Racing have Oisin Murphy, Al Shaqab and Dettori went their separate ways in 2018. Don't hold your breath for an imminent reunion.
There will be rides to be had domestically should he continue. The Gosdens will have another battalion to launch in 2024 and some plum mounts would head his way. But he’s never been one to go hunting them, to look to fill the day from first race to last. Quality over quantity is the mantra.
Last winter as he prepared for a final spin on the merry-go-round he knew the likes of Chaldean, Emily Upjohn and Inspiral were there waiting in the wings. Big horses for big days. What is there for 2024?
And besides Dettori, after all, has been preparing for retirement all year.
There’s been the split with long-time manager Peter Burrell, the auction of the vast majority of his racing memorabilia and the sale of his property in Newmarket.
He has new agents with an eye on the sort of commercial and media opportunities that tend to open up when you’re not required to ride work on a morning and races in an afternoon. He is moving to London too.
Talk of an appearance on I’m A Celebrity continues; a slot as an ITV Racing pundit next season is likely. He’s not going to be short of offers – even if they’re not the ones to keep him in the saddle.
After what’s sure to be an emotional afternoon at Ascot for QIPCO British Champions Day there are two more significant stops on the world tour at the Breeders’ Cup and Melbourne’s Spring Carnival.
Maybe a spot more California sun in 2024 might appeal, an extended run overseas to get whatever is left in the tank out before it is time for the next phase. Or maybe by then he’ll already have been in the Jungle and is a staple on the sofas of GMB and This Morning as a result.
All year long there's been those who refuse to believe the iconic jockey is about to call it a day. When you’re as good as he is, why would you?
Well for the same reasons the decision was made in the first place.
Go back to Royal Ascot 2022 when Dettori prepared for a sabbatical away from the Gosden team to try and determine whether there was a future for him as a jockey. Retirement, it seemed, would be forced onto him.
But it wasn't, and the success of this year means, as PT Barnum implored, he’s leaving them wanting more.
One more year? It's still the outsider of two.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org