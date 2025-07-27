Easterby clean sweep at Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival

The first accolade, achieved on Friday July 25 at York’s evening meeting was the “£5k Trainers’ Challenge”, a new initiative for 2025. As the first trainer to train five winners across five separate days, Easterby won a £5,000 bonus prize. Dramatically, it was a dead heat in the opening race that provided the crucial win.

The trainer said: "It’s great to have incentives to encourage you to run your horses in Yorkshire, we’re very supportive of initiatives likes this."

Next up was the leading trainer of the festival, sponsored by Goldsborough Hall. With six wins, Easterby couldn’t be beaten after the fourth race at York on Saturday July 26.

The Sky Bet-sponsored prize for the leading Best Turned Out yard award was also won by the Tim Easterby yard and they win £1,000 to share between the staff, plus a pizza party.

Young apprentice, Warren Fentiman was the Sky Bet leading jockey of the week, at his first appearance at the Summer Festival. Fentiman was riding at Ascot on the final day and so his prize was accepted by his boss, Richard Fahey.