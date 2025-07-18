Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge: Friday winners

Oli Bell extended his lead in Friday's double-header in the Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Charity Tipping Challenge.
The annual event started at Pontefract on Friday evening, running through to York on Saturday week, and features a host of top northern trainers alongside Oli Bell, Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Michael Shinners and the Sporting Life racing team.
Each person is given a £100 charity bet for the meeting with all winnings going to the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity. The winning tipster will also be given £5000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Bell shot to the head of the leaderboard on Thursday after selecting 14/1 winner Red Mirage and Irish Rover's success at Thirsk extended the advantage.
Round Seven - Thirsk & York
Oli Bell +2182.50
John and Sean Quinn +1787.50
Team David O’Meara +885
Alex Hammond +795
Richard Fahey +715
Karl Burke +650
Sporting Life +612.50
Team Kevin Ryan +487.50
Tim Easterby +385
Michael Shinners +325
Ed Chamberlin 0
Charlie Johnston 0
