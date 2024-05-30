Dylan Browne McMonagle savouring Derby chance with Dancing Gemini

Dylan Browne McMonagle is backing Dancing Gemini to hold his own as he takes his first ever ride in the Betfred Derby.

The young jockey, 21, has risen quickly through the ranks and was crowned champion apprentice in Ireland in both 2021 and 2022 after linking up with Joseph O’Brien’s stable. O’Brien won the Derby twice aboard horses trained by his father, Aidan, riding Camelot to success in 2012 and Australia to victory in 2014. Appropriately, Camelot is the sire of Browne McMonagle’s mount as he aims to emulate O’Brien and land the race aboard Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini. Horse and jockey first teamed up in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains (French 2000 Guineas) at ParisLongchamp and were only just outdone when beaten half a length by Metropolitan. That run leaves the colt poised for his trip to Epsom, as does his pleasing piece of work on the gallops morning there. But the journey to the Surrey track will be a first experience for his young rider, who has never taken a ride there before.