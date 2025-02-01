Dublin Racing Festival review and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Leopardstown on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Perceval has Grand ambition Gaoth Chuil had to settle for second in the Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown for a second successive year as Perceval Legallois (15/2) proved the stronger from the last to win the race for a second time. Successful in 2023, Gavin Cromwell's charge had shown up well over fences in the interim prior to winning the Paddy Power Chase at this track over Christmas and with his confidence restored, reverting to hurdling proved no obstacle to recording a sixth career win. Racing in the first half of midfield under Mark Walsh, Perceval Legallois made his ground towards the middle of the track in the home straight and galloped on well to win by a length and a half. Gaoth Chuil had half a length to spare over Flicker Of Hope who was followed across the line by Rushmount and Patter Merchant.

Perceval Legallois could now head to Aintree for the Grand National with Cromwell saying: "I thought coming in here, he's a better chaser than he is a hurdler but that was a good performance; enjoyable. "He's pretty straightforward. We've had him since he was three, he won a bumper for us at Gowran and then JP [McManus, owner] bought him. "He's in the National so I suppose that's the next goal. It's awfully difficult, he's off a career high but it's a great position to be in." Paddy Power cut Perceval Legallois from 33/1 to 20/1 for the Grand National. Cromwell was completing a double on the day having saddled Hello Neighbour for his first Grade One win in Ireland for over four years.

Nolan has another Leopardstown hit Cromwell had to settle for second in the Ryanair Handicap Chase with top-weight My Mate Mozzie never quite looking like getting on terms with the well backed 8/1 winner An Peann Dearg. An Peann Dearg had raced at around two and a half miles or further since being sent chasing but the drop to two miles one paid dividends when he gained a first career success over course and distance at Christmas and the eight-year-old made light of his rise in the weights. Never too far off the pace under Sean O'Keeffe, An Peann Dearg made up his ground with the minimum of fuss in the straight and pulled clear from the last, scoring by seven lengths, to provide trainer Paul Nolan with another notable success at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Nolan said: "We were delighted the last day. We were surprised, there's no point saying anything else, and in fairness to him, he did it very well today and surprised us again. "He's a horse who was very frustrating and now he's on his way. He lives out in the field now so that's obviously whatever has happened. He was a horse that scoped wrong the whole time and stuff like that, now we just throw him out in the field. It's tough now with all the storms we have, we looked out and he nearly got blown away a couple of times but we may just keep doing that because it's working." When asked if the transformative effect was immediate, Nolan replied: "No. He's working always the same but it must be some bit of help to his health. "He was very frustrating, he couldn't win a maiden hurdle, struggled in a beginners' chase. He jumped brilliant, Sean gave him a lovely ride, happy days. Hopefully we keep them healthy and we do go to Cheltenham, including this fellow maybe. Interviewer Nick Luck suggested the Grand Annual would be the race for An Peann Dearg and was answered with 'yeah, why not?'.

Colcannon is dish of the day It was hard to believe that it had taken Colcannon (9/2) five attempts - disqualified when first past the post on the second - to win his first race given the ease with which he won the Grade Two Paddy Power Play Card (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race on his sixth outing, adding his name to a roll of honour which includes the likes of Envoi Allen and Appreciate It. Produced late by Derek O'Connor after racing in last, Colcannon hit the line hard to win going away by a length and a half. It was closer for the minor places with Sortudo, He Can't Dance and Koktail Brut separated by just a head and a neck. Trainer Noel Meade told irishracing.com: "We always thought he was fairly useful. “It was unfortunate what happened last year with Finn [Tegetmeier]. He was point three light, which is nothing, and he went and won by nine lengths [disqualified at Punchestown]. “When he went to Punchestown and the mare [Sixandahalf] beat him, we felt he was gone at that stage. Then he had a bad run in Thurles, when we shouldn’t have run him as it was too soon. He was a shell. “The whole intention after he won his bumper was to go jumping with him, but the schooling just wasn’t going the way I wanted it to go. I felt he was going to take a run or two over hurdles to get to where we want him. I said at Christmas he’d run but he won’t win because he won’t jump well enough and his novice season could end up with him winning late on. “I’d say we go with a different plan. We decided we’d run him in the bumper at Christmas, but the day before we had spots in the yard and he came up with a couple of spots so we had to take him out of that and then here was the next one. Unfortunately, he’s not qualified for Cheltenham but I think he’s okay for Punchestown, so we’ll probably plan for that. If there is something in between, at Fairyhouse, we’ll see.”