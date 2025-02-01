Hello Neighbour enhances Triumph Hurdle claims at Leopardstown

The 13/8 favourite Sainte Lucie, trained by Willie Mullins, was keen early but dropped back very quickly in the straight and trailed home in last.

Victory proved harder to come by than looked likely at that stage and wasn't helped by a less than fluent jump at the final flight. Despite that, Hello Neighbour soon mastered Lady Vega Allen but was given a slight scare by Galileo Dame who found plenty for pressure, passing the filly for second and closing to three quarters of a length at the line.

Unbeaten in three starts, two on the flat, Hello Neighbour was held-up at the rear of a tightly grouped field by Keith Donoghue but moved easily through the pack once straightening up for home.

Gavin Cromwell and his team chose this Grade One to change tactics with the lightly raced Hello Neighbour (fitted with a hood for the first time) who raced prominently when winning a Grade Two on St Stephen's Day on his hurdling bow.

The delighted handler said: "We put the hood on today and he did things very professional; he did everything well and stayed galloping to the line. To win a Grade One is brilliant.

"Tony O'Callaghan sent him to me last year and we took our time with him and things have gone to plan, he's a good horse.

"I haven't won a Grade One in Ireland for over four years so that's how competitive it is here. I've had winners at Cheltenham but it's just so hard to win a Grade One here, Willie has such a dominance on it - Willie and Gordon [Elliott] - but it's fantastic, delighted."

Paddy Power trimmed Hello Neighbour half a point to 9/2 (NRNB) for the JCB Triumph Hurdle and Cromwell is now looking forward to another trip to Cheltenham for The Festival in March.

"He ticks all the boxes," he said.

"He has the pedigree, he jumps well, he has the mind for it now with the hood on today just to help him along. He's not just a speed horse, he'll stay very well and he ground it out well."

Donoghue added: "He was a little bit keen again today but not as keen as the last day. He jumped better as the race went on and a good jump two out put me in a good position and I was able to save then to the last, bit long and low at the last but he galloped well to the line.

"[The pace was] A little bit stop start, ran probably a little bit in snatches but hopefully he'll have learned a little bit from it. The hood was definitely a help.

"Very exciting and hopefully if we keep the lid on him, he'll have a great chance at Cheltenham."