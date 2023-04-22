Swingalong (11/2) made much of the running and was a further two lengths away in third with Embrace finishing nicely for fourth.

However she had her ears pricked and looked to be learning on the job, Rob Hornby pushing her out to the line to see off Stenton Gilder (18/1) to win by a neck.

Winner of her only start at two and sent off at 7/2 on Saturday, Ralph Beckett’s charge was travelling powerfully going into the final furlong.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 7/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas with Betfair and Paddy Power even more impressed, both firms 6/1 from 16s.

Beckett – winning the race for the fifth time – said: “It’s great – everything I’d hoped for and more. She was green and running away and Rob dropped his stick by the time she was running away from the crowd. Richard Hannon’s filly (Magical Sunset) leant on her a bit, so she had Kevin’s (Stott’s) stick in her face there for a couple of strides.

“She doesn’t know very much, but she will know more after today and we will certainly go to Newmarket. Her mother wanted fast ground and maybe she handles this ground, but I don’t see fast ground being a problem. I think she is very good and she has got to go there on the back of that.”

Hornby said: “She seems a good mover and she has a high head carriage, which is a bit like Kingman. They tend to be a bit like that, but it doesn’t stop her – she was still running true all the way to the line. It is probably what she finds comfortable.

“She will definitely stay further and while you don’t know until you’ve tried it, I’m sure she will act well on the course at Newmarket. This time of year is exciting, because at this time of year you are running horses in trials and even if they run well, you can still have hopes. So to go and win one like that is very exciting. She is a Classic filly. She is not short of speed and I think a mile will be right for her.”