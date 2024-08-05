Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup: Jockeys confirmed

Nine countries will be represented by the rirders across the four teams while new ground is broken this year with an equal number of male and female jockeys for the first time in the history of the event.

Vélon, the first French female jockey to win a French Group One race with her victory in the 2022 Prix Royal-Oak, will join the Ladies’ team which is captained by Hayley Turner, making a record-extending 17th appearance in the competition. The team is completed by Saffie Osborne whose final race heroics secured the title for the Ladies last year.

The Rest of the World team will be captained by Australian-based five-time Group One winner Rachel King, and will also feature Japanese rider Nanako Fujita. She made her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut in 2019 and became the first female JRA jockey to compete in a Group 1 when doing so the same year. South African jockey Rachel Venniker, successful in over 250 races already at the age of just 23, completes the line-up.

Bauryzhan Murzabayev, from Kazakhstan and a four-time champion Flat jockey in Germany, captains the European team and he will be joined by Italian Alberto Sanna, who has ridden over 400 winners, including the 2000 Guineas in his native Italy twice in 2021 and 2022. Spaniard Jose-Luis Borrego, victorious in Classics in his home country and having ridden nearly 500 career winners, also makes his debut in the competition.