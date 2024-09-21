Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes report and replay: Powerful Glory stays unbeaten

Powerful Glory (5/2) defied his inexperience and the testing ground to win the Group Two Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

A morning thunderstorm changed the going to heavy in Berkshire and led to the defections of Andesite, Defence Minister, Shadow Of Light and Symbol Of Strength. The winner, who Sporting Life are following in a video series this year, raced on the right-flank of the field along with eventual runner-up La Bellota (28/1) and they had the race between them from the furlong pole. And it was Powerful Glory under Oisin Orr who had reserves in the attritional closing stages to go on and score by a neck with the principals pulling a further two-and-a-quarter lengths clear of Billboard Star in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"Hopefully he can be top class. He's done nothing wrong in his career so far and he hated that ground today and won it through ability," said the winning rider. "Darragh Keenan arrived alongside me a furlong and a half out and for a couple of strides I actually thought he had be but ability got my lad through today. I think he is very good. On his work at home he's never put a foot wrong so it's onwards and upwards from here. "I think he could get faster the more he runs. He's bred to be quick enough but is a big, scopey horse too so I'm not sure what they'll decide with him but there are plenty of options." Powerful Glory is owned by Sheikh Rashid Dalmook al Maktoum and his representative Philip Robinson admitted the team had not been entirely sure about running in such testing conditions after winning on quick ground at Pontefract. He said: “We thought about not running but as it was his last of the season, we decided to take our chance. His jockey said he wasn’t enjoying it from halfway but his true class got him through it. “He’s now won on extremes from firm to heavy and it’s a big plus to know he can do that. I think the best horse won, and it’s onwards and upwards.”

Two Year Olds: The Next Test | Richard Fahey