Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes: Into The Sky supplemented

Into The Sky has been supplemented for Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.
As Dan Briden revealed in our Monday feature, Doreen Tabor is now among the owners of the Starman colt who was a very impressive debut winner over Saturday’s course-and-distance last month.
Rock On Thunder, second in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York, is set to present Kevin Ryan while Charlie Appleby has left both Prix Morny third Wise Approach and the progressive Words Of Truth in the Group Two contest.
Windsor nursery winner Flying Met, Karl Burke’s Gold Queen Kindly, Kilfrush Blue, Ryedale Frosty, Sands Of Spain and Watcha Snoop complete the field.
