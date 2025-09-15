Into The Sky to wear new colours after Tabors buy into Jim Boyle-trained juvenile

The upwardly-mobile Epsom yard of Jim Boyle has long hovered under the radar despite numerous success stories of improving horses from other yards in his 23-year training career.

In complete contrast, a boost for Boyle’s profile came via the seven and a half-length demolition job carried out by his two-year-old debutant Into The Sky in a six and a half-furlong maiden at Newbury last month. The Starman colt soon found himself to the fore and proceeded to clock five consecutive sub 12-second furlongs en route to victory, earning him a whopping rating of 107p from Timeform. The offers were unsurprisingly plentiful in the immediate aftermath, including one or two major operations who were keen for their own trainers to take over control of Into The Sky. However, long-standing owners Pam Wilson - for whom Into The Sky’s debut victory was a first taste of success - and Roland Stanbridge decided to remain faithful to Boyle, insisting they kept half of Into The Sky along with any potential new investor. To that end, Into The Sky will now carry the black and white silks of Doreen Tabor, wife of Michael, in partnership with Wilson and Stanbridge as he bids to get the new partnership off to a dream start in Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes back at Newbury this weekend.

Boyle said of Into The Sky: “We only have five two-year-olds and he was very clearly the best of them - we actually had to work him with older horses, such was the ability he showed. We had to be patient, though, as he grew on us having gone nicely early on. His work was of such a standard that, rather than go somewhere a bit more low key, we opted to head to Newbury. He is a good-striding horse and a galloping track like Newbury was always going to suit him well.” Sent off at odds of 80/1 that day, Into The Sky’s victory wasn’t a complete surprise to Boyle, but the manner of it certainly was. “We felt he was considerably above average and the nicest two-year-old we’ve had, hence going to Newbury; but did that translate into winning a maiden there by seven and a half lengths lengths? Probably not,” he said. On whether his dominant victory from the front end was the plan, Boyle clarified: “Not really. We were happy to let him jump out and for Kieran (Shoemark) to find his way with him. He was in front after about 50 yards because he showed so much early pace. He never looked back.” Boyle doesn’t harbour any fears about employing similar tactics back at a flat six furlongs in the Mill Reef, saying: “Nothing I’ve seen suggests he is a one-trick pony, but we wouldn’t be afraid to jump out and make all again if that’s how the race pans out." Boyle further explained: “Our record first time out with two-year-olds wasn’t great (0-156 prior to Into The Sky’s victory), but that has been more through necessity. We train a lot of slow-maturing types and/or homebred projects. Many Men ended his two-year-old campaign by winning a decent nursery at Newmarket last autumn, and he’d have been one of the nicer juveniles we’ve had."