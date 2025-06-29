Sometimes a good horse must find a way, any way, to get to the line first.
It’s not an afternoon for the showreel, a race when the favourite coasts through the contest on the bridle, surges clear and polite applause breaks out from the stands long before the journey is complete.
No, it’s the ability to win ugly that makes all the difference. And Lambourn showed just that to snare the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.
When Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore laid out their battleplan for the Curragh showpiece, I bet it didn’t include being harassed on the pace by Sir Dinadan.
And Moore is niggling away from an early stage. He wants to be in front on that rail, but the Betfred Derby hero can’t get past the one on his inside who’s giving Richard Kingscote a much easier time of it. He’s very comfortable going this pace thank you very much.
Moore keeps pushing, chasing the 8/13 favourite along, five furlongs out he’s even more animated, waiting for the British raider to crack. He eventually does inside the final quarter of a mile, and Lambourn goes across to the rail at last.
He’s in front but in full flight too. He’s been out of his comfort zone for a mile and looks like he might be a sitting duck. So, you look back for the closers and there’s only one who might land a blow.
He’s in the Derek Smith silks; you scan the racecard. There are two jockeys wearing those. Our finisher is in the white cap. It’s Serious Contender who is now, well, a serious contender.
He looks like he’s going to go past for a stride or three but by the furlong pole the relentless Lambourn has finally seen off his stablemate. Ears picked, Moore in full flight, he’s the 20th colt to complete the Epsom – Curragh double.
You’re initially underwhelmed. He was more impressive than that last time wasn't he?
But then you watch it again. The reserves of stamina and courage he displays down that unforgiving straight, those ears suggesting there’s more petrol in the tank. He’s a horse you’d want on your side in a fight like the Irish Derby became. Because he’s going to keep finding.
Ante-post quotes pour in for races like the Arc and King George.
Then 20 minutes later you watch Calandagan sweep clear to win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.
The Ballydoyle team managed to bring him to his knees in the Coronation Cup when there was no passing Jan Brueghel, but would Lambourn have the basic speed required to fend off the first thrust of the French star should they meet in Berkshire or Paris?
The Betfred St Leger looks the logical target, everything about the son of Australia screams Doncaster. Lazy Griff will go there too having rattled home for third having not been able to hold an early position as well as he had at Epsom.
Fourth time lucky for the Charlie Johnston team?
Maybe. But he’s not going to sweep past Lambourn in a couple of strides is he and as you watch the replay for a third time, you’re convinced that’s the way to beat him.
Whirl struck a blow for the Classic generation when getting the better of Kalpana in Saturday’s Pretty Polly but Lambourn might have to wait to test his mettle against the elders.
Jan Brueghel and Los Angeles are other key cards for the Ballydoyle team to play in these races.
Maybe he’ll have to be content with proving himself the best middle-distance colt of his generation for the time being but perhaps Merchant will have a little say in that too.
He was getting two pounds when beating Serious Contender by a length in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot but the way he picked up to get to the front that day was exciting.
So was the fact William Haggas and the Highclere team had already given him an entry for the King George itself back there next month.
No it wasn’t an Irish Derby that answered many questions or taught us anything new.
But Lambourn won it. It might have been ugly, but it was ultimately decisive. And at the end of the day that’s all that mattered.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.