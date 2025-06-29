Sometimes a good horse must find a way, any way, to get to the line first.

It’s not an afternoon for the showreel, a race when the favourite coasts through the contest on the bridle, surges clear and polite applause breaks out from the stands long before the journey is complete. No, it’s the ability to win ugly that makes all the difference. And Lambourn showed just that to snare the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. When Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore laid out their battleplan for the Curragh showpiece, I bet it didn’t include being harassed on the pace by Sir Dinadan. And Moore is niggling away from an early stage. He wants to be in front on that rail, but the Betfred Derby hero can’t get past the one on his inside who’s giving Richard Kingscote a much easier time of it. He’s very comfortable going this pace thank you very much. Moore keeps pushing, chasing the 8/13 favourite along, five furlongs out he’s even more animated, waiting for the British raider to crack. He eventually does inside the final quarter of a mile, and Lambourn goes across to the rail at last.

He’s in front but in full flight too. He’s been out of his comfort zone for a mile and looks like he might be a sitting duck. So, you look back for the closers and there’s only one who might land a blow. He’s in the Derek Smith silks; you scan the racecard. There are two jockeys wearing those. Our finisher is in the white cap. It’s Serious Contender who is now, well, a serious contender. He looks like he’s going to go past for a stride or three but by the furlong pole the relentless Lambourn has finally seen off his stablemate. Ears picked, Moore in full flight, he’s the 20th colt to complete the Epsom – Curragh double. You’re initially underwhelmed. He was more impressive than that last time wasn't he? But then you watch it again. The reserves of stamina and courage he displays down that unforgiving straight, those ears suggesting there’s more petrol in the tank. He’s a horse you’d want on your side in a fight like the Irish Derby became. Because he’s going to keep finding. Ante-post quotes pour in for races like the Arc and King George. Then 20 minutes later you watch Calandagan sweep clear to win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. The Ballydoyle team managed to bring him to his knees in the Coronation Cup when there was no passing Jan Brueghel, but would Lambourn have the basic speed required to fend off the first thrust of the French star should they meet in Berkshire or Paris? The Betfred St Leger looks the logical target, everything about the son of Australia screams Doncaster. Lazy Griff will go there too having rattled home for third having not been able to hold an early position as well as he had at Epsom. Fourth time lucky for the Charlie Johnston team? Maybe. But he’s not going to sweep past Lambourn in a couple of strides is he and as you watch the replay for a third time, you’re convinced that’s the way to beat him.