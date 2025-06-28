Curragh review, results and replays | Whirl wins the Pretty Polly

A review of the pick of the action from the second day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival from the Curragh.

The ultimate racing machine Ryan Moore and Whirl (13/8) made all to win the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh. The Epsom Oaks second was joined by odds-on favourite Kalpana, ridden by Colin Keane, passing the two pole with the English-trained challenger seemingly going better. The pair came close together as Moore and Keane got lower in their saddles and it was Whirl who responded best to her rider's urgings as they pair wound up the pace with the Wootton Bassett filly putting her head down and galloping on strongly to win by a length and a quarter. There was a length and three quarters back to French challenger Survie in third with Wemightakedlongway a neck behind in fourth. O'Brien told Racing TV: "She's a great filly, very special. "Very tough, Ryan gave her a great ride, spread the pace out evenly, got the fractions spot on; with a filly coming back from a mile and a half and trying to outstay something you're walking a tightrope but he got it spot on. "She's one of those unusual fillies. She doesn't blow, typical marathon runner type, she hasn't got a bit of flesh on her body, all muscle and bone, hardness, lovely quality head, lovely ears, very genuine, big lungs, doesn't blow so she's the ultimate racing machine. "Unbelievable race to watch. Colin and Ryan weren't giving each other an inch the whole way and lined up all the way and into the straight lined up together. That's what you want to come racing to watch, two riders and two horses like that line up the whole length of the straight at the Curragh on good ground on a day like this makes it very special. "I think it's a race that we'll remember for a long time."

Another odds-on favourite was overturned in the Airlie Stud Stakes as Beautify outstayed Lady Iman in the six furlong contest, winning by two lengths. The O'Brien trained winner had finished third on debut in a course and distance maiden and took a big step forwards from that run to lower the colours of the well regarded runner-up whose connections felt hadn't stayed the trip. O'Brien told irishracing.com: "Ryan gave her a lovely ride. She had a lovely run first time and came forward lovely since then. The plan had been to get a run into her and then come here for this race. “It’s a very good race, a Group 2, an important race and a great track. It’s a very important race for a filly and Ryan was very impressed. He said he’d love to go up to seven with her, that’s a very good sign when you hear him talking like that. “Obviously she’s a Moyglare type filly but she obviously gets six very strong and travelled very strong. Ryan said she really got going inside the furlong marker and started to really open up. It’s great to hear that.”

There was better fortune for Lady Iman's trainer [Ger Lyons] and jockey [Keane] in the following Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes as they combined with Suzie Songs (7/2) to edge out 2/9 favourite Flushing Meadows by a neck in the Group 3 contest with the pair pulling clear of the field. Lyons, who admitted trainer error with Lady Iman, revealed he had fortune on his side this time around, saying: "It was a last minute decision to run her but the beautiful thing about training for Moyglare, is you are allowed to do that and there are no set plans. I’m blessed with owners like that, I wake up and can change my mind and do whatever. “Today’s race wasn’t the plan and she hasn’t worked since Cork but we were watching entries so I just threw her in. I thought it got to her today, so we’ll give her a wee break and come back for the sponsors race, the Moyglare. It’s a race I’d love to put on the cv. We’ve a horse who ran well last night [Justiciar] and this filly, so we have a nice bunch of horses heading that route. “Colin said in Cork that Suzie Songs wanted further and sticking to the original plan, her next race would have been over seven but this presented itself during the week with few entries, so here we are.”

Trustyourinstinct (4/9 favourite) obliged in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai International Stakes In Honour Of Kevin Prendergast, picking up well to win by a comfortable three and a half lengths from Layfayette under Dylan Browne McMonagle. Winning trainer Joseph O'Brien said: “He was up in class and down in trip carrying a penalty, which wasn’t an easy task, and I actually thought he was impressive. "I’d say it’s right up there with him at his very best. He won here the last day but fought it out and outstayed them that day but today showed a bit of a turn of foot off the bend. It was a smart performance and he’s a horse going the right way. “I’m sure he’ll travel somewhere in the autumn, he could go to Australia, so has loads of options for good pots. “He’s won over hurdles but wasn’t the most natural jumper so JP and Frank and the team decided to come back to the Flat with him. His last run on the Flat pre-jumping was a bit under-par but then he took his form to a new level and he has really found his niche now.” O'Brien doubled up when Masoun (3/1 favourite) provided the British based rider Elizabeth Gale with her first winner in Ireland at the first attempt in the Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Ladies Derby Handicap.