Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby odds: Benvenuto Cellini favourite

Benvenuto Cellini is 6/4 favourite for Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival after 11 horses were left in at the five-day stage.
He was controversially declared a non-runner in the Betfred Derby after having a hind-leg on the shelf of the stalls as they opened. He was tenth past the post.
Stablemate Christmas Day, a clear-cut winner at Epsom, is next best at 3/1 along with the unbeaten Owen Burrows-trained Sandown Classic Trial winner Raaheeb.
Connections opted to swerve the Derby with him and wait for the Irish version.
Epsom third James J Braddock is the only other runner at a single-figure price.
Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby – Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 6/4 Benvenuto Cellini, 3 Christmas Day, Raaheeb, 5 James J Braddock, 12 A Boy Named Susie, Pierre Bonnard, 16 Causeway, 25 Bay Of Brilliance, 33 Bunyola Bay, 40 Action, 66 Shaihaan
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.