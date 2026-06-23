Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby odds: Benvenuto Cellini favourite

He was controversially declared a non-runner in the Betfred Derby after having a hind-leg on the shelf of the stalls as they opened. He was tenth past the post.

Stablemate Christmas Day, a clear-cut winner at Epsom, is next best at 3/1 along with the unbeaten Owen Burrows-trained Sandown Classic Trial winner Raaheeb.

Connections opted to swerve the Derby with him and wait for the Irish version.

Epsom third James J Braddock is the only other runner at a single-figure price.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby – Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 6/4 Benvenuto Cellini, 3 Christmas Day, Raaheeb, 5 James J Braddock, 12 A Boy Named Susie, Pierre Bonnard, 16 Causeway, 25 Bay Of Brilliance, 33 Bunyola Bay, 40 Action, 66 Shaihaan