Lazy Griff chases home Lambourn at Epsom
Lazy Griff (right) chases home Lambourn at Chester

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby: Ground warning over Lazy Griff

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed June 25, 2025 · 1h ago

Charlie Johnston might walk the track on raceday before committing Lazy Griff to Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Derby.

The son of Protectionist would face a rematch with Lambourn, who beat him into second in the Betfred Derby at Epsom, if heading to the Curragh but the ground will be the determining factor.

Speaking on Wednesday's Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said of the chances of running at the weekend: “I think now that there are only ten remaining we’re probably a bit more likely than we were this time yesterday, but ground will still be a big factor and there’s good to firm in the description as we stand now but rain forecast today and tomorrow, so we’ll be keeping a very close eye on how much of that falls.

“I was on TV yesterday saying that we shouldn’t all be scared of the words good to firm so I can’t contradict myself too much, but I think if it comes to it we’ll walk the track on the day day and make the call.

“This is a horse we’re playing the long game with for this year and next year, and if we feel the ground is too quick, then we'll save him for another day."

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

It's another Classic, the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster, which remains Lazy Griff’s main autumn target.

“When we stood in the second-place spot at Chester I said ‘the Leger is this horse’s D-Day for the season’.

“Everything about him screams he will stay that trip well and we’d like some cut in the ground and you’d always expect that at Doncaster at that time of the year.

“It’s always on the horizon as our real end of season target, quite which route we use to get there is still quite undecided. The horse surprised me with how well he handled the track at Epsom.

"I was quite concerned about that going into the race and before that had been thinking the Irish Derby might have been the better place for him anyway. We might not have run at Epsom had the ground come up quick there.

“The Leger is firmly in the back of our minds but at the same time he has shown on his Epsom and Chester form he’s up to winning a Group One over a mile-and-a-half and if we could do that on the way to Doncaster that would be ideal."

