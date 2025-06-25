Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby: Ground warning over Lazy Griff

The son of Protectionist would face a rematch with Lambourn, who beat him into second in the Betfred Derby at Epsom, if heading to the Curragh but the ground will be the determining factor.

Speaking on Wednesday's Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said of the chances of running at the weekend: “I think now that there are only ten remaining we’re probably a bit more likely than we were this time yesterday, but ground will still be a big factor and there’s good to firm in the description as we stand now but rain forecast today and tomorrow, so we’ll be keeping a very close eye on how much of that falls.

“I was on TV yesterday saying that we shouldn’t all be scared of the words good to firm so I can’t contradict myself too much, but I think if it comes to it we’ll walk the track on the day day and make the call.

“This is a horse we’re playing the long game with for this year and next year, and if we feel the ground is too quick, then we'll save him for another day."