Drinmore Novice Chase report and reaction: Romeo Coolio breezes home for Gordon Elliott

A top-class novice hurdle winner at Leopardstown last Christmas before finishing third to Kopek Des Bordes in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham in March, Romeo Coolio had already made a textbook start to life over fences at Down Royal in October.

The Grade 1 Drinmore was supposed to provide more of a test but only five lined up in opposition and Gordon Elliott's horse was sent off the 8/15 favourite following big-race wins earlier on the card for stablemates Mange Tout and Koktail Brut.

Those who took the short odds didn't have a moment's worry, Kennedy keeping it simple on the six-year-old who tracked the pace set by Raffles Dolce Vita, initially sticking close to the inside of the course before switching three-wide after the fourth-last.

A good jump at the next saw Romeo Coolio right on terms with new leader Ol Man Dingle and he powered away from his rivals on the long run down to the last fence, which he took with ease.

Willie Mullins' Gold Dancer (100/30) was the one to plug on for second but the winner was in a different league, eased down to score by eight lengths.