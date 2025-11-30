Drinmore Novice Chase report and reaction: Romeo Coolio breezes home for Gordon Elliott

Romeo Coolio won Sunday's BAR 1 Betting Drinmore Novice Chase with the minimum of fuss and was cut to 6/1 by Paddy Power to win the Arkle.
A top-class novice hurdle winner at Leopardstown last Christmas before finishing third to Kopek Des Bordes in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham in March, Romeo Coolio had already made a textbook start to life over fences at Down Royal in October.
The Grade 1 Drinmore was supposed to provide more of a test but only five lined up in opposition and Gordon Elliott's horse was sent off the 8/15 favourite following big-race wins earlier on the card for stablemates Mange Tout and Koktail Brut.
Those who took the short odds didn't have a moment's worry, Kennedy keeping it simple on the six-year-old who tracked the pace set by Raffles Dolce Vita, initially sticking close to the inside of the course before switching three-wide after the fourth-last.
A good jump at the next saw Romeo Coolio right on terms with new leader Ol Man Dingle and he powered away from his rivals on the long run down to the last fence, which he took with ease.
Willie Mullins' Gold Dancer (100/30) was the one to plug on for second but the winner was in a different league, eased down to score by eight lengths.
Kopek Des Bordes remains the short-priced Arkle favourite at 7/4, with Lulamba a general 100/30 chance, but Romeo Coolio was clipped to 6/1 by Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair.
Kennedy said on Racing TV: "Romeo Coolio is an absolute privilege to ride.
“I would say he’s very versatile trip-wise and he has a high cruising speed.
"He’s probably not the fastest horse in the world but the fences are making him faster. He could go out in trip, whatever it is he’s a nice one."
Elliott said: “I’m still shaking after watching it to be honest, he was very good.
“To be fair, he was foot perfect the whole way, he was very good.
“I’d say two and a half miles probably looks his trip. We’ll just have to have a chat with the lads and see what they want to do.
“Jack did say you could bring him back to two (miles) off a fast gallop but there’d be no decision made today. I don’t know if I’d like to be going three miles at this stage of his career but we won’t rule anything out and he’ll have entries in everything. We’ll pick and choose where we go.”
