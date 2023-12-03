Drinmore Novice Chase: I Am Maximus springs surprise for Willie Mullins

Back at the scene of his famous Irish Grand National success under an inspired Paul Townend ride, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old defied a drop in distance in excess of a mile to land Sunday's Grade 1 contest over two and a half miles.

Jody McGarvey was entrusted with the ride on this occasion and he kept his mount in the hunt on the outside, just behind clear leader Letsbeclearaboutit (5/4 favourite) and the smooth-travelling Found A Fifty (11/4).

Everything appeared to be going well for Gavin Cromwell's market leader Letsbeclearaboutit but he began to tire after two out, with Found A Fifty produced by Jack Kennedy on the approach to the last.

I Am Maximus was also making ground running the final fence and with Found A Fifty putting in a relatively untidy leap, the initiative was handed to I Am Maximus, who stayed on strongly to score by two and a half lengths at odds of 11/1.