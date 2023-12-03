Drinmore Novice Chase: I Am Maximus springs surprise for Willie Mullins

I Am Maximus made a successful return to action in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.
Back at the scene of his famous Irish Grand National success under an inspired Paul Townend ride, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old defied a drop in distance in excess of a mile to land Sunday's Grade 1 contest over two and a half miles.
Jody McGarvey was entrusted with the ride on this occasion and he kept his mount in the hunt on the outside, just behind clear leader Letsbeclearaboutit (5/4 favourite) and the smooth-travelling Found A Fifty (11/4).
Everything appeared to be going well for Gavin Cromwell's market leader Letsbeclearaboutit but he began to tire after two out, with Found A Fifty produced by Jack Kennedy on the approach to the last.
I Am Maximus was also making ground running the final fence and with Found A Fifty putting in a relatively untidy leap, the initiative was handed to I Am Maximus, who stayed on strongly to score by two and a half lengths at odds of 11/1.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Sky Bet make I Am Maximus the 16/1 joint favourite for next year’s Randox Grand National, while Betfair go 12/1 about his chance in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over the Christmas period.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org