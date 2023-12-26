Down Royal tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Boxing Day

Our man in Ireland Tony Keenan with the best bets for Boxing Day in Ireland as he focuses on Down Royal.

Irish Tips: Boxing Day, December 26 1pt win He's Ultimate in the 11.40 Down Royal (11/4 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Christmas Day is a time for excess, and it is the same for those in racing today, the sole occasion in the year when there are three Irish cards, not to mention the eight British meetings. Personally, I think there is too much for it to be enjoyable as there is barely time to breathe, but that didn’t stop me partaking yesterday, and nor will it today! The shortest-priced runner in Ireland today is Facile Vega in the Racing Post Novice Chase (Leopardstown, 2:20), his opposition disappearing at final declarations when a number of the more interesting potential rivals were taken out. Still, I am not sure that he is one to take a short price about, the sole disappointment in his career coming at this track on a similar surface when last to complete the course at the most recent DRF.

That effort have never really been explained but the ground – Timeform had it as good-soft – seems as a good a reason as any for a horse that can show a pronounced knee action and this afternoon’s surface will be as fast as anything he has raced on, the Leopardstown chase track having been watered in recent days. The action at Down Royal is more mundane but the opening INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle at 11:40 makes some betting appeal. Mossy Fen Park ran well behind a good prospect at Punchestown last month but might want further and his attitude may be slightly suspect as he showed an awkward head carriage on the final bend and perhaps HE’S ULTIMATE will improve enough stepping up in trip after a promising effort over two miles last time.

He was having his first run since finishing second in an April 2022 point then, that contest working out well as he split It’s For Me and a horse rated 132 in England now, and showed a bit in a strongly-run Navan maiden hurdle won by an odds-on stablemate. Having raced in the rear of the main players, he was outpaced at the top of the straight before rallying well despite not getting a hard time, shaping as if further would suit which is in line with his pedigree being a half-brother to Three Stripe Life and Ballyshannon Rose. Plenty of the Gordon Elliott runners have been improving for run this season, and that might apply more to him as he was off a 602-day absence while his owners are based in the north so this race is likely a target. Elliott does not have a particularly good record in maiden hurdles at either the Leopardstown or Limerick Christmas meetings with nine winners of such races since 2015, Mullins and De Bromhead having 27 and 17 winners in the same period. Often his better novice hurdlers have already won at the likes of Navan and Fairyhouse but his record of five maiden hurdle winners on this card since 2015 is good considering it is only a single day meeting versus the four days at the other tracks and he tends to target the earlier big meeting here too. Preview posted at 0850 GMT on 26/12/23