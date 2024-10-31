Down Royal Friday preview: Brighterdaysahead ready to roll

The Gordon Elliott-trained mare, who is owned by Gigginstown House Stud, has an almost flawless record from the bumper and novice hurdling phases of her career.

Unbeaten in National Hunt Flat races, she embarked on a novice hurdling campaign last season and was beaten only once in five outings.

That defeat came at the Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Mares’ Novice Hurdle when Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace got the better of her by a length and three-quarters, but Brighterdaysahead regained the winning thread next time out in the Grade One Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

A novice chasing career was considered rather than a season in the open hurdling division, but ultimately connections chose to plump for the latter and her term gets under way at Grade Three level.