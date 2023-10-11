Sporting Life
Porta Fortuna is in charge of the Cheveley Park
Porta Fortuna is in charge of the Cheveley Park

Donnacha O’Brien plotting Breeders’ Cup bid with Porta Fortuna

By Ashley Iveson
15:49 · WED October 11, 2023

Donnacha O’Brien has confirmed his Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Porta Fortuna to be firmly on course for a trip to the Breeders’ Cup next month.

Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier in the year, the daughter of Caravaggio was subsequently placed in the Phoenix Stakes and the Moyglare Stud Stakes before making it third time lucky at Group One level at Newmarket late last month.

Each of Porta Fortuna’s four wins to date have come over six furlongs and she has not yet raced beyond seven, but O’Brien is happy to roll the dice over a mile in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita on November 3.

“She’s back in good form and the plan is to go to America with her, all being well,” he said.

“We’ll find out on the day about the trip. If she’s going to get the mile anywhere, it will be at the Breeders’ Cup.

“She handles fast ground and she’s plenty of experience so we’re looking forward to it.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

