A round-up of the rest of the action from Doncaster on Cazoo St Leger day.
Asjad (7/1) won the Cazoo Handicap over six and a half furlongs, bouncing straight back to form on his favoured soft ground.
The four-year-old, trained by James Horton for John and Jess Dance, was held up towards the rear by P J McDonald and came with a late run between rivals to beat Mums Tipple (8/1) and Hyperfocus (16/1).
Horton said: "He's a funny horse, he came to us and he won twice in the spring, then we had no choice but to run him in some deep races.
"We maybe got in a bit of a muddle with him but we thought six and a half (furlongs) would be right up his street and we thought coming back to a flat track would suit. That was the plan and we had this race on our minds for him for a while.
"He can be targeted at all those nice big handicaps and we might even try a Listed race with him at some point."
McDonald is president of the Professional Jockeys Association and said regarding Thursday's death of Her Majesty The Queen: “It is a massive loss to our sport, it doesn’t need me to say that.
“It’s been a privilege to have a monarch so interested in our sport and it gave people who had no interest in racing, but had an interest in Her Majesty, a reason to get involved.
“Its been massive and I just hope the royal colours continue to appear and have as much luck in the future."
