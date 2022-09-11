A-star performance from Asjad

Asjad (7/1) won the Cazoo Handicap over six and a half furlongs, bouncing straight back to form on his favoured soft ground.

The four-year-old, trained by James Horton for John and Jess Dance, was held up towards the rear by P J McDonald and came with a late run between rivals to beat Mums Tipple (8/1) and Hyperfocus (16/1).

Horton said: "He's a funny horse, he came to us and he won twice in the spring, then we had no choice but to run him in some deep races.

"We maybe got in a bit of a muddle with him but we thought six and a half (furlongs) would be right up his street and we thought coming back to a flat track would suit. That was the plan and we had this race on our minds for him for a while.

"He can be targeted at all those nice big handicaps and we might even try a Listed race with him at some point."