The three-runner Group Two Coral Champange Stakes was won in straightforward fashion by Chaldean under Frankie Dettori.

Trained by Andrew Balding for Juddmonte, the son of Frankel was sent off a 2/1 chance on the back of winning the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York last month and he bossed the small field from the outset. Dettori was keen to stretch his two rivals, the Irish-trained Indestructible and odds-on market leader Silver Knott, and once given licence to go about his business around two and a half furlongs from the finish, the other pair immediately looked in trouble.

The response from Solario Stakes winner Silver Knott (8/13 favourite) was disappointing on the rain-softened ground and he ultimately trailed in last of the trio, with Chaldean coming three and a half lengths clear to make it three wins in succession since finishing fifth on his Newbury debut at the end of June. Sky Bet reacted by making the winner 12/1 from 20/1 for the 2023 QIPCO 2000 Guineas and 4/1 from 8/1 for the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket next month. Dettori – who rides the supplemented Haskoy in the same silks in the Cazoo St Leger later in the afternoon – was winning the Champagne for a seventh time in his remarkable career, while his father Gianfranco also won it as a jockey for trainer Henry Cecil back in 1975.

Balding said: “Good horse, good ride. He’s stepped up every time and he’s got a fantastic attitude. "I think he goes on any ground, personally. We were worried about the ground beforehand as he’s got a good action and has not been exposed to anything other than fast ground to date, but good horses can go on anything and that’s really encouraging. "You’ve got to mind these horses, but Frankie was very much of the opinion that he should be running in the Dewhurst. He’s also in the Lagardere and there’s the Vertem Futurity back here, so we’ll have a discussion with the owners and their representatives and come up with a plan. "He’ll certainly stay a mile I’m sure, but as Frankie said today he’s not slow and that’s what you want in a class horse. He’s a high-class horse in the making.”