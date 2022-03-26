A review of the rest of Saturday's action from Doncaster as Richard Hannon introduced a seriously smart looking two-year-old in the Brocklesby.

Doncaster punters feel the Force Persian Force lived up to the hype with a runaway success in the SBK Brocklesby Conditions Stakes. The well-bred son of Mehmas was sent off the even-money favourite after behaving impeccably in the preliminaries and there was never a moment's doubt for punters who had followed the move on Richard Hannon's juvenile. Jockey Rossa Ryan was able to settle him just behind the early pace and still had a handful of rein approaching the final furlong and a half. The favourite quickened sharply when allowed his head and darted clear to win by four and three-quarter lengths. Primrose Ridge was second at 40/1, while midweek gamble Jiffy Boy ran with credit in third as a 12/1 shot.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Ryan said: “We’ve liked him at home. He’s not done a lot, but what he has done he’s done it well and very professionally. Today was the same and he’s going to improve. “I hope we’ve only scraped the surface of what’s underneath the bonnet. He had a look at the crowd and went and did his job. “They went a good gallop and I was always cantering all over them. He’s got bundles of speed and I think when he goes up to six furlongs, he’ll be much better equipped. He’s going to be nice. “It’s good to get on the board the first day on grass. It’s a good start to the year.” Tony Gorman, Hannon’s senior head lad, said: “He does everything very nicely at home and he has a great mind. “You’ve got to be thinking of Royal Ascot. There’s a lot underneath there we’ve not found yet.” Darryll Holland, trainer of the runner-up, said: “She’s a lovely filly. I wanted to go to Redcar for a fillies’ only but we decided to come here. I won this race once (on Touch Silver in 192) for Barry Hills. “A big strapping colt, who cost a lot of money beat her her. Me and Paul Eddery bought our filly for 8,000 guineas.” Realm completes Ryan treble Rossa Ryan completed a double on the day when landing the SBK Spring Mile Handicap on 11/2 chance Arthur's Realm.

Rossa Ryan wins on Arthur's Realm

After tracking the front-running Invincibly, he took it up over a furlong out and stayed on strongly to win by a length and three-quarters from the running-on A Boy Named Ivy (5/1) and 100/30 favourite Empirestateofmind, who was caught a little flat-footed when the pace increased soon after halfway. Ryan said: “He’s a bit of a tricky customer, but the race fell lovely for me. “They went a nice gallop and he travelled well. I was a bit wary of the ground but as the races have gone on it’s got a bit holding and it suited me.”

