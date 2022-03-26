Sporting Life
Chindit and Rossa Ryan win the Doncaster Mile
Chindit regains the winning thread at Doncaster

Chindit wins the Doncaster Mile for Richard Hannon and Rossa Ryan

By Sporting Life
15:30 · SAT March 26, 2022

Chindit justified odds-on favouritism with a straightforward success in the Listed SBK Doncaster Mile Stakes.

Sent off the 8/13 favourite on his first start since October, Chindit did give his supporters a few anxious moments when fighting for his head as Tempus dictated just a steady gallop through the half of the race.

Tempus caught a couple of his rivals flat-footed when quickening entering the final two furlongs and Chindit needed to be pushed along by Rossa Ryan to get on terms.

However, the favourite's class soon told and he ultimately ran out a comfortable winner, landing the spoils by two and a quarter lengths as Tempus kept on well for second as the outsider of the field at 22/1.

The win also brought up a treble on the card for his rider Ryan, who had struck earlier aboard Persian Force and Arthur's Realm.

