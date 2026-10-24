Doncaster Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action on the Futurity Stakes card at Doncaster, including free video replays.
Bengal Tiger toys with rivals
Bengal Tiger (10/11 favourite) toyed with his opposition in the William Hill Remembering Sue Wright Prospect Stakes (registered as the Doncaster Stakes), a listed race over six furlongs.
Trainer Aidan O'Brien was already on the Town Moor scoresheet courtesy of Giant Sequoia's impressive success in the feature Futurity Stakes and cut a relaxed figure after watching Bengal Tiger saunter to a three and a half length defeat of Hi Corbett Court.
There was an anxious moment leaving the gates, however, with Ryan Moore momentarily unbalanced as Bengal Tiger jinked to the right leaving the stalls but that was the only cause of concern for the No Nay Never colt who had opened his account earlier this month at the third time of asking.
"We were going to think of running him in the Horris Hill but that was abandoned," O'Brien told ITV Racing.
"We always felt he wanted seven [furlongs] even though he has the pace for six. He's obviously a good horse, what he did the last day was very unusual no matter what the horses behind him in the maiden. The times were very good and everyone said he was a very good horse on times."
Mistakes, it seems at times, are few and far between at Ballydoyle although O'Brien went on to reveal that one had been made with Bengal Tiger.
"The cheekpieces were on by accident!" he revealed.
"They were on the second day he ran and we forgot to take them off, he doesn't need them at all but we declared them on him by accident and we thought we'd better leave them on."
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Best of the rest: Currie serves it up to Buick
National Honour was all the rage for the Spooky Spectacular Fireworks At Doncaster Racecourse Nursery Handicap (replay below) with the Godolphin owned colt sent off the 4/11 favourite but he was edged out in a driving finish by the Nicola Currie-ridden Scienza (5/1), trained by Andrew Balding.
National Honour was hard at work but still firmly in contention when faltering, leaving Scienza in the lead, but William Buick picked his mount up again and was soon back alongsides. There was little to choose between the pair as they raced to the line and there was a fairly lengthy wait until the judge announced Scienza the winner by the minimum margin of a nose.
Currie is enjoying one of her most successful seasons since around the start of the decade and told Sky Sports Racing: "What a tough little horse and I love how he's gone through his career, he's improved with every single run.
"He had to put up a battle there and he did. If you were looking at him in the paddock next to the others, he's a pony bless him; it's obviously really hard work out there but he's got the attitude for it and he coped with the ground.
"This will be my second season with Andrew. I ride the light weights but every horse you get on of Andrew's you know has a really good chance. I've been lucky, I ride the majority of Henry Candy's now and next season will be his last season but we've got a really nice bunch of horses to look forward to and the connection with Andrew has really helped keep the ball rolling.
"I'm still hungry and still loving it."
Buick and trainer Charlie Appleby went one better in the 10 furlong handicap with Castlemont (6/1).
A winner of his first two starts, Castlemont did an awful lot wrong when last of four in listed company at Newmarket but proved that form to be all wrong when powering through the mud to win by two and a quarter lengths.
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River King (5/1), trained by Richard Hannon, relished the conditions when brushing aside Shipbourne in the mile handicap with the pair finishing clear of the remainder.
His performance came as no surprise to jockey Sean Levey who said: "For me he was always a hold-up horse, I don't really like horses that make the running all the time because they tend to get vulnerable when they get to the top of their marks. So, I've always changed things around with him and rode him depending on whatever race he was in.
"We've always known he was a hell of a lot better with cut in the ground, his dad loved it, and it's just been one of those years, there's been an awful lack of moisture and he hasn't really had a fair rub of the green and I was really looking forward to riding him under these sort of conditions. He's quite good when he gets everything his way like that."
Conditions were no problem to Al Shabab Storm (2/1 favourite) who looked in a different class to his rivals in the opening Richard James Hone Memorial Handicap.
The top-weight looked to be running on different ground to his rivals as he sprinted clear for a three length success under Harry Vigors with winning trainer Mick Appleby, commenting: "He's done it well, loves this ground.
"It's good he's got his head in front. We'll have to have a look and see if there's anything for him [this season]."
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