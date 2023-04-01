A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster where Vadream ran away with the Cammidge Trophy.

Dream winner for Fellowes in Cammidge Vadream ran her rivals ragged to win the Pertemps Network Cammidge Trophy. By the two furlong pole Charlie Fellowes' charge had burned off most of the field with only Fast Response and Ehraz in position to throw down a challenge. However it soon became clear they were chasing the 9/1 winner's shadow and she powered on to score by four lengths.

The winning trainer told ITV: "She's always been a very, very talented filly. She's got her quirks, she's not the most straightforward, but this has been a bit of a plan. "We wanted to get a few races into her on the all-weather as she can be very, very fresh and she got into a lovely rhythm today. Kieran (Shoemark) gave her a peach of a ride too. I've always been a big fan of his, he's a very, very good jockey." Shoemark added: "She's a lovely filly who tries very hard. I think a huge factor today was the fact she's had three runs already this year, especially in this ground, she's hard fit and that means a lot." Click here for Charlie Fellowes' five to follow for this season Duke digs deep to win Spring Mile Harswell Duke dug deep to win the Pertemps Network Spring Mile Handicap. It became a war of attrition from the two furlong pole as the 10/1 winner and Titian (12/1) duelled in the Doncaster mud with little between the pair throughout the closing stages. At the line a neck separated the pair with Maysong (20/1) and Raising Sand (50/1) leading the chasing pack.

Winning rider Jonny Peate told ITV Racing: "He loves it out in front and loves this ground but it's so tiring out there I wanted to save as much as I could and with a horse like him underneath you, you've always got the best chance. "He's so genuine. We had him in great form and he just needed the run at Newcastle last time. I'm just lucky to be on today and with the ground as it is, it was always going to be in his favour." Trainer Roger Fell added: "I'm really, really pleased. We've done a lot of work with him and we thought he'd love this ground. Jonny gave him a peach of a ride, absolutely great, and I'm so pleased for him too. He works so hard every day and all credit to him."

Harswell Duke battles to victory

Doddie's makes Impact in Brocklesby Doddie's Impact (10/1) ran down 3/1 favourite Valadero to win the first race of the British turf season, the Pertemps Network EBF Brocklesby Stakes. Rising riding star Billy Loughnane was in the saddle aboard the winner who was green to post but very professional once the stalls opened. He looked booked for second when the market leader rolled to the front two furlongs out but Doddies Impact found extra reserves in the closing stages to get there and score by a neck. Charged Up (28/1) came home for third.

"It way my first time riding one of these two-year-olds first time out," the winning rider told ITV Racing. "I was in Mr Brisland's earlier in the week getting a feel of him when he said he was going to put me up and we thought he'd take a bit of beating. "He liked the ground today and everything went right for him so we're over the moon." The winner is named in honour of the late rugby union great Doddie Weir and half the prize-money will go to his foundation, a charity committed to funding research to find effective treatments to motor neuron disease.

Doddies Impact wins the Brocklesby

Mike Hocking, of Cross Channel Racing who part-own the winner, said: “We’re trying to raise money for the charity and what a story. It’s all about raising money and awareness for MND to try and find a cure. “We are donating 50 per cent of the prize money to the charity and we have nine other yearlings so anyone can get involved. I can’t tell you if this is the best one though!” Trainer Robyn Brisland, meanwhile, has loftier in targets in mind for Doddie’s Impact, saying: “It’s an amazing story and fingers crossed they can have a lot of luck. We can starting dusting off our top hats and go to Royal Ascot now.” Beau shines in Doncaster Mile Astral Beau (9/1) ran out a taking winner of the Pertemps Network Doncaster Mile. Rob Hornby was always travelling powerfully aboard Pam Sly's charge who went to the front over a furlong out and soon put the race to bed. Brunch came through to lead the chase but he could never get close to the winner who went on to score by four lengths.

