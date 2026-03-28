Doncaster Saturday race reports, reaction and free video replays

But it was the eventual winner, racing on the left-flank of the field, who took control under Levey, running only strongly to win by two lengths.

The previously unraced two-year-olds faced a strong cross-wind on their debuts but a whole host of them held a chance a furlong out.

A Bear Affair (9/2) kick-started it when proving the yard with another victory in the William Hill Bill Turner Memorial EBF Brocklesby Stakes .

Richard Hannon and Sean Levey completed a 70.5/1 double in the first two races of the turf Flat season.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “Obviously you don’t know what you’ve got until you get here, competing against horses outside of the stable but we knew our horse was ready to come here but you don’t know what you’ve got until you come here.

“He came to hand quickly at home and learned everything quite quickly to the point where we actually had to teach him to relax a little bit. Once I asked him a serious question today here was there to answer it but I’d say the penny didn’t really drop until after the line so he’s done It nicely and can hopefully progress and get to the right places.”

Aramram delivers in Cammidge Trophy

Levey timed things to perfection aboard Aramram (12/1) in the William Hill Price Boosts Every Day Cammidge Trophy.

No sooner had the strong-travelling runner-up Jasour gone to the front then the winner was unleashed, running him down to win by a length the jockey punching the air in delight at the line.

“He’s an exceptional looking horse and almost from the get-go you're expecting the best from him,” he said on ITV Racing afterwards.

“His attitude is second to none, he does everything so professionally and is an absolute joy to ride. It was so frustrating last year, I got beat on the line on him so many times, it just didn’t land right for him. But he didn’t miss a dance last year and that helps him this time.

“He had to improve to win this race but definitely found that and we came here with high hopes. Now he’s done that and shown he can compete at this level and just because of his attitude and that, I hope he can keep improving.”

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