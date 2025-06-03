Diomed Stakes preview: Race good spot for Docklands

The five-year-old has kept good company since his last success in the 2023 Britannia at Royal Ascot, finishing second in last year's Queen Anne before contesting the Juddmonte International, Cox Plate, TAB Champion Stakes and Longines Hong Kong Mile.

He returned to action at Ascot last month and was touched off by Sardinian Warrior in the Listed Paradise Stakes, the winner going on to finish second in the Group One Prix d'Ispahan next time.

Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast Eustace said: "He seems very well and arguably ran his career best first time back this year after a break and a tough season last year which as great to see. On paper the it looks a good spot for him.

"I think like all these tracks if you travel well you'll handle them and he's always been a good-travelling horse, he travels through his races particularly well so I'm hopeful that the track won't be an issue. Really more of a concern for me is pace in the race, he likes running at a good honest tempo which is why I'm sure Ascot shows him off at his best.

"A stop-start tactical race doesn't really suit him at all which we sort of saw in France last year and at Goodwood the year before. So that would be more of my concern than the track itself."