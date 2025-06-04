Desert Flower 5/4 for Oaks glory after nine fillies declared for Epsom

Desert Flower is 5/4 favourite with Paddy Power ahead of the Betfred Oaks after all nine fillies stood their ground for Friday's Classic.

The unbeaten Godolphin runner is five from five and already has two top-level victory on her CV after wins in the Fillies' Mile last year and Betfred 1000 Guineas on seasonal debut at Newmarket. The daughter Of Night Of Thunder will break from stall 1 under William Buick and bid to give trainer Charlie Appleby a first career success in the fillies' Classic.

Interesting to see that Ryan Moore has opted to ride Minnie Hauk in the Betfred Oaks on Friday.



📊 On the Timeform ratings, Minnie Hauk (100p) is currently rated 14lb inferior to Whirl (114p) on the form that they have both shown so far.



