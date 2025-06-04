Menu icon
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Minnie Hauk is on top at Chester
Minnie Hauk is Ryan Moore's ride in the Betfred Oaks

Desert Flower 5/4 for Oaks glory after nine fillies declared for Epsom

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed June 04, 2025 · 1h ago

Desert Flower is 5/4 favourite with Paddy Power ahead of the Betfred Oaks after all nine fillies stood their ground for Friday's Classic.

The unbeaten Godolphin runner is five from five and already has two top-level victory on her CV after wins in the Fillies' Mile last year and Betfred 1000 Guineas on seasonal debut at Newmarket.

The daughter Of Night Of Thunder will break from stall 1 under William Buick and bid to give trainer Charlie Appleby a first career success in the fillies' Classic.

Her biggest rival according to the market is Minnie Hauk (stall 2) who is the mount of Ryan Moore after she confirmed her potential with a one-length victory in the Cheshire Oaks early last month. Her trainer Aidan O'Brien has two more runners in the race in the shape of Lingfield winner Giselle (Colin Keane, stall 3) and Musidora victor Whirl (Wayne Lordan, stall 9).

Further Irish interest is supplied by the Joseph O'Brien-trained Wemighttakedlongway, while Elwateen represents Saeed bin Suroor and jockey Jim Crowley.

John and Thady Gosden have the outsider in Go Go Boots, with Ed Walker's Qilin Queen looking to confirm narrow Newbury superiority over the Ralph Beckett-trained Revoir.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

