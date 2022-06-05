Desert Crown has the world at his feet after his superb Cazoo Derby success.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt excelled on the Epsom Downs on Saturday when striding to a two-and-a-half-length victory under Richard Kingscote, having started as the 5/2 favourite for the famous Classic event – run this year in memory of Lester Piggott. Now undefeated in three runs, the son of Nathaniel added the Derby to his impressive Dante win at York and his bloodless debut success at Nottingham in November. Proven to be short of neither speed nor stamina, the bay now has any number of options for his next outing and Bruce Raymond, racing manage to owner Saeed Suhail, says the decision will ultimately be made by Stoute, who was winning the great race for the sixth time. “He’s fine, he’s come back and eaten up and everything’s OK with him. It’s all good,” Raymond said on Sunday.

“As for plans, it’s a bit too early, Michael will work on that. He’s not in the Irish Derby, but I’m sure he can come back to 10 furlongs – 10 or 12 furlongs, it’s irrelevant really, he might get quicker with the more experience he gets. “If you can go round Epsom, you can go round anywhere, can’t you?” Raymond had great faith in Desert Crown ahead of the contest and retained that feeling right the way through as the horse put the race to bed with three furlongs left to travel and was ultimately unchallenged when crossing the line. “I was pretty confident going into the race, I was as confident as you could be,” he said. “I just thought he was the best horse going into the race, he had a good draw, he’s not a complicated horse. “As long as he comes out of the gates OK, you can sit anywhere with him, third, sixth, whatever, he’s a horse that can pick them up with his speed. “You saw at York, he has a good turn of foot and he’d excel over 12 furlongs. I thought he was the winner three (furlongs) down, as soon as he picked up he was the winner. “I thought he was by far the best horse in the race going into it and it was proved, I don’t think there was any real excuses for any of them other than maybe the third (Westover) should have been second.”

